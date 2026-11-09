Nigerian Air Force Redeploys 67 Senior Officers

The Nigerian Air Force has announced a major leadership shake-up, redeploying 67 Air Vice Marshals to enhance operational effectiveness and national security readiness.

The Nigerian Air Force has executed a significant restructuring of its senior command layer by redeploying 67 Air Vice Marshals to key positions across the organization. This extensive administrative move was initiated to bolster the service's operational effectiveness and institutional capacity on a national scale. The personnel adjustments aim to align leadership competencies with evolving strategic priorities and enhance overall security readiness.

Approved by Chief of Air Staff

This major personnel exercise received formal approval from the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on 7 November 2026. The reassignments are scheduled to take effect starting in November 2026, marking a decisive shift in command structures. Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, confirmed that the postings cover service headquarters, operational commands, defense headquarters, and various training institutions.

Also read NAF redeploys 41 senior officers in major leadership shake-up

The strategic intent behind this broad redeployment is to sustain operational readiness while supporting broader national security objectives. By rotating senior officers through different critical roles, the military seeks to diversify professional experience and ensure that leadership positions are filled by individuals with relevant, up-to-date expertise. This approach reflects a deliberate effort to match individual skills with the specific demands of each post.

Service Headquarters Appointments

Several high-ranking officers have received new directives at the Service Headquarters level to oversee specific functional areas. AVM AK Ademuwagun has been appointed as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, tasked with modernizing internal processes. AVM IV Ajiboye takes on the role of Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, ensuring compliance and quality control across operations.

Intelligence and operations lead new roles for AVM PN Amadi, appointed Chief of Air Intelligence, and AVM NN Ananaba, who becomes Chief of Operations. Administrative and support functions will be managed by AVM AH Bakari as Air Provost Marshal and AVM EE Efiom as Chief of Training. AVM MS Ibrahim will serve as Chairman of the Air Expo and International Liaison, while AVM AG Kehinde handles Civil-Military Relations.

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Technical and communication infrastructure will be directed by AVM MA Sulaiman as Chief of Communications and Information Systems. Project implementation is assigned to AVM S Peters, while AVM AJ Laoye oversees Aircraft Engineering. AVM AY Dari has been appointed General Manager of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited Group of Companies, and AVM NS Okoro serves as Director-General of AFRDI.

Additional directors at Headquarters include AVM AK Famuyiwa for Coordination and Cooperation, AVM AK Bello for Armament, and AVM YA Katabiya for Logistics. Policy and research are assigned to AVM EO Ashiegbu and AVM AL Dakwat, respectively. AVM SO Eyekosi leads Plans, and AVM AG Akinyimika manages Personnel Management. AVM GA Mbaka also joins as Director of Aircraft Engineering at this level.

Operational and Training Command Shifts

At the operational command level, leadership changes are designed to optimize tactical and mobility capabilities. AVM NI Ilo assumes command as Air Officer Commanding of the Tactical Air Command, focusing on direct combat operations. AVM BR Mamman takes over as Air Officer Commanding of Mobility Command, responsible for strategic transport and movement.

Logistics operations are now under the direction of AVM OS Ogunsina as Air Officer Commanding of Logistics Command. Specialized military engagements will be led by AVM MN Onyebashi, appointed Air Officer Commanding of Special Operations Command. Ground training and pilot preparation are overseen by AVM FCS Nwakara as Air Officer Commanding of Ground Training Command.

Training institutions have also seen significant leadership updates to ensure academic and practical standards are met. AVM PB Philips is appointed Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, a key institution for senior military education. AVM MC Ekwueme becomes Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, supporting veteran integration.

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Further training appointments include AVM AO Akinbunwa as Commandant of the Air Force War College and AVM A Idris as Commandant of the Air Warfare Doctrine Centre. Tactical and technical training is managed by AVM JA Ekwuribe at the Regiment Training Centre and AVM OC Ubadike at the Air Force Institute of Technology. AVM AI Sambo leads the Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management, while AVM M Yusuf serves as Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Defense and Intelligence Strategic Roles

Strategic defense and intelligence functions have been restructured at the Defense Headquarters level to enhance national security coordination. AVM UK Abdullahi is appointed Director of Defence Operations, a critical role in overall military planning. AVM EOE Ebiowe moves to the Office of the National Security Adviser as Deputy Coordinator of National Intelligence, strengthening inter-agency cooperation.

Intelligence operations are further bolstered by AVM DDG Pwajok as Director of Technical Services at the Defence Intelligence Agency. AVM I Sani serves as Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, supporting senior leadership. AVM AA Shinkafi acts as Director of Liaison at Defense Headquarters, facilitating external communications and coordination.

Strategic planning is directed by AVM AO Shogbamu as Director of Military Strategy, while AVM RK Olanrewaju leads Search and Rescue operations. Special duties are managed by AVM J Usman, and sports coordination by AVM JJ Ijudigal. Cyber security is now under AVM ZA Usman as Director of Cyber Operations, reflecting the growing importance of digital defense.

Other strategic roles include AVM EK Gabkwet for Civil-Military Relations and AVM GAA Bello for Joint Warfare Doctrine. Space operations are being formalized with AVM AA Suleh as Deputy Chief of Defence Space Administration. Earth observation is handled by AVM OA Oyename, and launch vehicles by AVM SS Lazarus. AVM OT Salami serves as Deputy Chief at the Defence Space Command Centre.

Research and development continue under AVM AI Hanidu at the Air Power Centre of Excellence as Director of Integrated Air Power Studies. AVM OF Akinboyewa serves as Deputy Director-General at the same center, while AVM MM Omar directs the Museum/Hall of Fame. Health care operations are managed by AVM DO Dickson as General Manager of Operations at Defence Health Care Limited. Finally, AVM JI Ukeh is appointed Commander of the Nigerian Air Defence Corps to strengthen airspace protection.