Nigerian Air Force Redeploys 67 Air Vice Marshals for Operational Readiness

The Nigerian Air Force announces major leadership reshuffle approved Nov 7, 2026, to boost security, training, and space capabilities across all commands.

The Nigerian Air Force has executed a comprehensive leadership restructuring, redeploying 67 Air Vice Marshals to optimize command effectiveness and institutional capacity. This major personnel shift, designed to strengthen operational readiness for national security objectives, was formally approved by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on November 7, 2026. The strategic appointments are scheduled to take effect starting in November 2026, marking a significant overhaul of the service's upper echelons. Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, disclosed the details of this extensive exercise in an official statement. He emphasized that the primary goal of this deployment is to sustain operational effectiveness while supporting broader national security mandates.

Leadership Appointments at Service Headquarters

Air Vice Marshal AK Ademuwagun has been appointed as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation at the NAF Headquarters. This new role places him at the forefront of modernizing the force's strategic approach to evolving security challenges. Concurrently, Air Vice Marshal IV Ajiboye assumes the position of Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation to ensure rigorous performance metrics. Air Vice Marshal PN Amadi takes over as Chief of Air Intelligence, a critical post for gathering and analyzing threat data. The operational command of the force is now under the direction of Air Vice Marshal NN Ananaba, who serves as the Chief of Operations.

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Supporting the operational core, Air Vice Marshal AH Bakari has been named Air Provost Marshal to maintain discipline and internal order within the ranks. Air Vice Marshal EE Efiom leads the training initiatives as Chief of Training, ensuring personnel are combat-ready. Air Vice Marshal MS Ibrahim serves as Chairman of the Air Expo and International Liaison, fostering global partnerships. Air Vice Marshal AG Kehinde heads Civil-Military Relations to bridge gaps between the armed forces and civilian sectors. Communications and Information Systems are now managed by Air Vice Marshal MA Sulaiman, a key role in the digital age of warfare.

Project Implementation is coordinated by Air Vice Marshal S Peters, overseeing complex logistical and infrastructural developments. Air Vice Marshal AJ Laoye leads Aircraft Engineering, ensuring the airworthiness of the fleet. Air Vice Marshal AY Dari becomes the General Manager of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited Group of Companies, driving economic sustainability. Air Vice Marshal NS Okoro is appointed Director-General of the AFRDI. At the headquarters, Air Vice Marshal AK Famuyiwa handles Coordination and Cooperation, while Air Vice Marshal AK Bello oversees Armament.

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Operational Commands and Training Institutions

The restructuring significantly impacts operational commands, with Air Vice Marshal NI Ilo appointed as Air Officer Commanding the Tactical Air Command. This appointment strengthens the air force's ability to conduct rapid and precise aerial strikes. Air Vice Marshal BR Mamman takes command of the Mobility Command, enhancing strategic airlift and transport capabilities. Air Vice Marshal OS Ogunsina leads the Logistics Command, ensuring supply chains remain robust during operations. Air Vice Marshal MN Onyebashi assumes control of the Special Operations Command, vital for counter-terrorism and elite missions.

Ground training capabilities are bolstered by the appointment of Air Vice Marshal FCS Nwakara as Air Officer Commanding the Ground Training Command. In the education sector, Air Vice Marshal PB Philips is named Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College. Air Vice Marshal MC Ekwueme becomes Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, supporting veterans. Air Vice Marshal AO Akinbunwa leads the Air Force War College, shaping doctrinal development. Air Vice Marshal A Idris heads the Air Warfare Doctrine Centre.

Training for specialized regiments is now under Air Vice Marshal JA Ekwuribe as Commandant of the Regiment Training Centre. The Air Force Institute of Technology is led by Air Vice Marshal OC Ubadike, driving technical innovation. Air Vice Marshal AI Sambo commands the Nigerian Air Force College of Logistics and Management. Air Vice Marshal M Yusuf serves as Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, contributing to national defense education. These appointments collectively ensure a holistic approach to military preparedness.

Strategic Defence and Space Administration Roles

At the strategic level, Air Vice Marshal UK Abdullahi is appointed Director of Defence Operations at Defence Headquarters. Air Vice Marshal EOE Ebiowe moves to the Office of the National Security Adviser as Deputy Coordinator of National Intelligence. Air Vice Marshal DDG Pwajok becomes Director of Technical Services at the Defence Intelligence Agency. Air Vice Marshal I Sani is appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence. These moves integrate air force expertise into broader national security frameworks. Air Vice Marshal AA Shinkafi handles Liaison duties at Defence Headquarters.

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Air Vice Marshal AO Shogbamu directs Military Strategy, shaping long-term defense policies. Air Vice Marshal RK Olanrewaju leads Search and Rescue operations. Air Vice Marshal J Usman oversees Special Duties. Air Vice Marshal JJ Ijudigal manages Sports, promoting athletic excellence within the force. Air Vice Marshal ZA Usman directs Cyber Operations, a critical domain in modern warfare. Air Vice Marshal EK Gabkwet handles Civil-Military Relations at the strategic level. Air Vice Marshal GAA Bello develops Joint Warfare Doctrine. At the Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshal AA Suleh is Deputy Chief. Air Vice Marshal OA Oyename directs Earth Observation. Air Vice Marshal SS Lazarus manages Launch Vehicles and Space Operations. Air Vice Marshal OT Salami is Deputy Chief at the Defence Space Command Centre. Air Vice Marshal AI Hanidu directs Integrated Air Power Studies at the Air Power Centre of Excellence. Air Vice Marshal OF Akinboyewa is Deputy Director-General at the same center. Air Vice Marshal MM Omar heads the Museum and Hall of Fame. Air Vice Marshal DO Dickson is General Manager of Operations at Defence Health Care Limited. Air Vice Marshal JI Ukeh commands the Nigerian Air Defence Corps, completing the structural reinforcement.