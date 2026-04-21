Nigerian Air Force Neutralizes Terrorist Cells in Sambisa Forest Precision Strike

The Nigerian Air Force successfully conducted precision air strikes in the Sambisa Forest, neutralizing several terrorists and destroying key logistics facilities using advanced intelligence-driven operations.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), acting through the specialized Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, has successfully executed a series of high-precision air strikes that resulted in the neutralization of numerous terrorist fighters. This decisive military operation, which took place on April 19, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing campaign to dismantle extremist networks operating within the North-East region of the country.

According to an official statement released by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF, the operation targeted a specific cluster of hostile combatants who had established a clandestine presence within the Yuwe axis of the notorious Sambisa Forest. The mission was characterized by meticulous planning and execution, relying heavily on real-time data to ensure the destruction of enemy assets while minimizing collateral risks. The success of the engagement was predicated on a sophisticated intelligence gathering process. Before the strike was authorized, the Air Force utilized advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology to corroborate reports regarding the presence of active terrorist elements. The ISR findings revealed that the insurgents were operating out of heavily fortified structures and underground bunkers designed to evade detection and withstand conventional ground assaults. Upon confirmation of these targets, NAF air assets were deployed to deliver precision-guided munitions directly onto the identified positions. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessments have confirmed the total destruction of these tactical structures, the neutralization of multiple insurgent combatants, and the elimination of critical logistics facilities that had been supporting the terrorists operations in the vicinity. Air Commodore Ejodame emphasized that the sustained tempo of these air operations is creating a state of perpetual instability for the terrorist networks. By maintaining constant pressure, the Nigerian Air Force is forcing these groups into reactive, desperate maneuvers that significantly hinder their ability to plan or execute attacks. The cumulative effect of these operations is a degradation of the organizational structure of the insurgency, which has become increasingly fragmented and exposed under the relentless monitoring of the air component. Looking ahead, the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the total eradication of terrorism within national borders. The service has pledged to maintain this high-intensity, intelligence-driven approach as the primary strategy for achieving long-term regional stability. Furthermore, the NAF command has provided firm assurances to the Nigerian public regarding the security of the nation. They remain dedicated to the protection of all military personnel and civilian populations, promising that these operations will continue without pause until every terrorist element has been effectively neutralized and peace is fully restored to the troubled regions of the North-East





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Nigerian Air Force Counter-Terrorism Operation HADIN KAI Sambisa Forest National Security

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