Nigerian Air Force Neutralizes Terrorist Cells in Niger State Operation Fansan Yamma

The Nigerian Air Force carried out precision air strikes between May 20 and May 23 that neutralized several terrorists and disrupted an planned attack in the Rafi and Mariga areas of Niger State, using intelligence-led targeting and close air support.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced that its air operations have effectively neutralized a cadre of terrorists and thwarted an impending assault in Niger State.

The campaign, conducted under the banner of Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 1, unfolded over a three‑day period from May 20 to May 23 and focused on the Rafi and Mariga Local Government Areas. In a tightly coordinated effort that combined aerial interdiction with ground intelligence, the Air Component of the operation executed precision strikes that disrupted the terrorist cell’s assembly and logistical movements.

On May 20, intelligence gathered by the NAF identified a concentration of hostile elements in the villages of Tungan Bako and Kasuwan Daji within Rafi LGA. The air strike, carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Space Command Regiment, targeted the cluster of fighters and inflicted significant casualties. According to the official statement, the attack also damaged the terrorists’ operational equipment, thereby limiting their ability to pursue further hostile actions.

The day’s operation prevented the insurgents from consolidating a fortified position and curtailed their planned junction with external support. The following day, the NAF’s air crews tracked several militants traveling on motorcycles and on foot, accompanied by rustled cattle, as they moved from Tungunguna to Uregi. Precision strikes eliminated the threat that these mobile units posed to both civilian populations and potential supply routes.

In the afternoon, the air force provided close air support to ground troops in engagement at Tungan Makeri, where militants were attempting to launch a coordinated assault. The air support forced the attackers to withdraw, restored a tactical advantage to friendly forces, and prevented an escalation that could have endangered the region’s stability. Across the three days of the operation, the NAF’s strategic use of intelligence‑driven targeting showcased the effectiveness of integrated military assets in counter‑terrorism missions.

By combining aerial firepower with ground reconnaissance and command guidance, the operation disrupted the enemy’s operational tempo and inflicted tangible losses on the insurgent group. The successes achieved under Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 1 underline the Nigerian Air Force’s capability to protect civilian communities and maintain security in volatile regions. The announcements underscore the broader commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to safeguard national borders and interior districts from extremist threats.

The operation not only eliminated multiple high‑risk individuals but also destroyed critical logistical support, thereby weakening the insurgents’ operational infrastructure. The Secretary of the Nigerian Air Force, Ejodame, praised the joint efforts and highlighted the importance of intelligence in pre‑empting attacks. Officials anticipate that the disruption of the militant network will hinder future propaganda and recruitment efforts, contributing to the long‑term stabilization of Niger State and surrounding areas.

In summary, this marked the latest intensive operation in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, reflecting a coordinated approach that effectively targeted hostile elements while preserving civilian safety and upholding regional security. The operation demonstrates the successful integration of airpower and ground intelligence, further solidifying the Nigerian Air Force’s role as a decisive tool in national security matters.

Category "Military Operations" portrays the nature of the events, while keywords such as "Nigerian Air Force", "terrorist neutralization", "Operation Fansan Yamma", "Rafi", and "Mariga" capture the essential elements of the report.





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Nigerian Air Force Terrorist Neutralization Operation Fansan Yamma Rafi Mariga

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