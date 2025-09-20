Nigerian Air Force Neutralizes Over 25 Terrorists in Coordinated Night Operation

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted a successful night air operation in Yobe and Borno States, neutralizing over 25 terrorists. The operation, based on intelligence from ground troops, involved coordinated strikes against terrorist movement and assembly areas. This action highlights NAF's support for ground forces and its commitment to combating terrorism in the North-East.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has achieved a significant victory in its ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, successfully neutralizing over 25 terrorists in a meticulously planned night air operation. The operation, which took place on September 18th, targeted terrorist locations in the Bula area of Yobe State and the Banki axis of Borno State , demonstrating the NAF's commitment to securing the North-East region of Nigeria.

This was revealed in an official statement released on Saturday in Abuja by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF. The operation's success underscores the crucial role of intelligence gathering, surveillance, and precise execution in modern counter-terrorism strategies. The NAF continues to work closely with ground troops, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to the threat posed by terrorist groups. The meticulous planning and execution of the operation highlight the NAF's dedication to protecting Nigerian citizens and maintaining national security.\According to Air Commodore Ejodame, the operation was launched in response to credible intelligence received from ground troops operating in the affected areas. This intelligence provided crucial information about terrorist movements and activities, enabling the NAF to plan and execute a targeted air strike. A coordinated force package, integrating Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets with strike aircraft, was deployed to track the terrorists. The ISR platforms played a vital role in monitoring terrorist movements and identifying multiple clusters of fighters located north of Banki. Real-time updates were promptly relayed to ground troops and base operations, ensuring synchronized action and allowing for immediate adjustments to the operational plan as required. The strike aircraft then engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes, targeting their movement routes and assembly areas. This precision targeting resulted in the effective neutralization of over 25 terrorists, delivering a significant blow to the terrorist group's capabilities and presence in the region. Post-strike surveillance confirmed the successful outcome, with ground forces maintaining their defensive positions and no further threats observed in the area.\The successful operation demonstrates the NAF's unwavering support for ground forces in the fight against terrorism, as well as its determination to deny terrorists freedom of action and its commitment to the security and stability of Nigeria's North-East. The precision and coordination displayed during the operation reflect the high level of training and proficiency of the NAF personnel involved. The NAF is dedicated to continually improving its capabilities through training, technological advancements, and collaboration with other security agencies. The statement specifically mentioned the identification of key terrorist figures, including Modu Dogo Munzir of Dogon Chukun, an unidentified Munzir, and Abu Aisha, the Qaid of Tumbun Mota, underscoring the importance of targeting high-value individuals within terrorist organizations to disrupt their leadership and command structures. In a separate incident, eight additional terrorists were neutralized in a foiled ambush, where the terrorists had attempted to detonate a command improvised explosive device. This further highlights the challenges faced by security forces, and the need for constant vigilance and proactive measures to prevent terrorist attacks and protect civilian lives. The NAF's sustained efforts are crucial in the broader context of counter-terrorism operations, and their continued success is essential for bringing peace and stability to the affected regions. The NAF's commitment to its mission remains steadfast, and its dedication to protecting Nigerian citizens is unwavering





Nigerian Air Force Terrorism Air Strike Borno State Yobe State

Nigeria Latest News

