Nigerian Air Force Investigates Civilian Casualties in Yobe State Airstrike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is investigating reports of civilian casualties following an airstrike near Jilli Market in Yobe State. The investigation, led by the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell), aims to determine the extent of any harm and ensure accountability. The incident occurred during mop-up air strikes targeting terrorist elements.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports of civilian casualties resulting from airstrikes near Jilli Market , located close to Fuchimiram village in the Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State . The Air Force, recognizing the gravity of such allegations, has prioritized a thorough and transparent examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement released on Sunday, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Director of Public Relations and Information at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force, emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to addressing all claims of potential harm to civilians with utmost seriousness and empathy. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the immediate activation of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to deploy a fact-finding mission to the affected area.

This dedicated team is tasked with gathering information, assessing the damage, and determining the extent of any civilian impact from the airstrikes. The NAF reiterated its adherence to the principles of professionalism, accountability, and transparency in all of its operational endeavors. The investigation represents a crucial step in ensuring that all relevant facts are established and that appropriate actions are taken based on the findings.

Prior to the announcement of the investigation, the Nigerian Air Force had confirmed its engagement in mop-up air strikes within the Jilli axis. The NAF explained that these strikes were intended to target and neutralize terrorist elements believed to be responsible for recent attacks on security forces operating within the broader theatre of operations. The military operation was also focused on disrupting the remnants of the terrorist groups and preventing regrouping cells from exploiting the complex terrain.

The incident at Jilli Market has raised significant concerns, with reports indicating a number of fatalities and injuries among civilians. Local sources and residents have corroborated the reports, describing the event as an accidental airstrike that occurred while traders were conducting their regular business activities at the market. Eyewitness accounts shared with Channels Television depicted the chaotic scene at the Geidam Specialist Hospital, where the accident and emergency unit has been overwhelmed by the influx of injured victims.

The hospital staff is reportedly stretched as they provide emergency medical care to the injured individuals. Another local source mentioned that the airstrike occurred in the context of the tracking of Boko Haram insurgents in the area who were reportedly collecting levies from the market at the time. Jilli, a border community that shares borders with Damasak in Borno State and is situated over 200 kilometers from Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State.

The reported presence of suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the vicinity of the market prior to the airstrikes highlights the complex security dynamics in the region. The incident underscores the challenges faced by military forces in counter-terrorism operations, particularly the need to minimize civilian casualties and adhere to international humanitarian law.

The investigation being conducted by the Nigerian Air Force is a crucial step in upholding these standards and ensuring accountability. The findings of the investigation will be vital in determining the cause of the incident, assessing the extent of civilian harm, and identifying any necessary measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The outcome will likely influence operational procedures and potentially trigger improvements in intelligence gathering, target identification, and engagement rules. The NAF's response demonstrates an effort to address public concerns, support the affected community, and maintain the trust of the local population, further reaffirming the importance of their role in ensuring the safety and security of the people.





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Nigerian Air Force Airstrike Civilian Casualties Yobe State Jilli Market Investigation Boko Haram Counter-Terrorism

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