Nigerian Air Force Investigates Airstrike in Yobe State Amid Civilian Casualty Claims

The Nigerian Air Force is probing an airstrike in Jilli, Yobe State, following reports of potential civilian casualties. The incident occurred on April 11th, with the Air Force deploying its Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to conduct a fact-finding mission and assess the impact. The investigation comes after media reports and Amnesty International claimed the incident may have led to a high number of civilian casualties. The NAF has stressed its commitment to transparency and protecting civilian lives, vowing to collaborate with authorities and community representatives. The incident occurred in a market linking Borno and Yobe States.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports of potential civilian casualties resulting from an airstrike in Jilli, a community located in Yobe State , near the border with Borno State. According to a statement released on Sunday by NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the airstrike occurred on Saturday, April 11th. The statement acknowledged emerging claims that a local market may have been impacted, potentially causing civilian casualties .

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the immediate deployment of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to the affected area. The CHAI-Cell will conduct a fact-finding mission to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The NAF has emphasized its commitment to taking all reports of possible civilian harm with utmost seriousness and empathy, reiterating that the protection of innocent lives is a core principle guiding all of its operations. The investigation will involve collaboration with relevant authorities and community representatives to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation. The Air Force has appealed to the public and the media to avoid speculation and allow the investigative process to proceed without prejudice, emphasizing its dedication to professionalism, accountability, and transparency in all mission conduct. The airstrike is reported to have hit a border market connecting Borno and Yobe states, as per widespread media coverage. Some reports claim a significant number of civilian casualties. Initially, military authorities indicated that the aerial operation, conducted in coordination with ground troops, targeted and neutralized terrorists. However, they did not directly address the reports of potential civilian harm at the time. PREMIUM TIMES reported that traders at the market in Jilli were affected by the airstrike. Amnesty International Nigeria has issued a statement suggesting that the incident may have resulted in the deaths of over 100 civilians. The Air Force's decision to investigate and the deployment of the CHAI-Cell reflect its commitment to investigating potential wrongdoing and upholding international humanitarian law. This investigation comes amidst growing concerns about the conduct of military operations in the region and the need for accountability in cases of civilian harm. The outcome of the investigation will be crucial in determining the appropriate course of action, including potential compensation for affected civilians and the implementation of measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. The NAF's response highlights the complexities of counter-insurgency operations, where the protection of civilians is a critical, yet challenging, priority. The focus on establishing the facts of the situation demonstrates an understanding of the importance of transparency. The incident in Jilli underscores the critical need for constant vigilance and adherence to rules of engagement during military operations in conflict zones. It also brings the focus to the importance of accurate intelligence, proper target selection and the utilization of precision-guided munitions. The role of the CHAI-Cell in this investigation is very significant. The unit has the responsibility of gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and analysing the damage caused by the airstrike. The findings of the investigation will provide vital insights into the causes of the incident, identify any breaches of procedures or violations of the rules of engagement, and recommend appropriate actions. This may include disciplinary measures against those found culpable, improved training for military personnel, and enhanced procedures to mitigate the risk of civilian casualties in future operations. The government is expected to take necessary steps in response to the outcome of the investigation, including providing humanitarian assistance to the affected families and implementing measures to prevent a reoccurrence of such tragedies. Transparency in the handling of the investigation and its findings will boost confidence in the military and enhance public trust in its operations. The response from the NAF is expected to serve as a reminder to the military and other security forces to prioritize civilian protection, as an integral part of their operations, when combating insurgency in the region. The incident also puts a spotlight on the broader issue of how the ongoing conflict has affected civilians and the urgent need for international organizations, humanitarian agencies, and the government to scale up the efforts to provide support and assistance to the affected communities





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Nigerian Air Force Airstrike Yobe State Civilian Casualties Investigation

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