Nigerian Air Force Intensifies Air Offensives Against Boko Haram in North-east

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its air offensives against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east, conducting precision strikes on identified strongholds, including Chikide, around the Mandara mountains. The airstrikes, carried out on May 19, were executed by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, following credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions. NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, explained that the operations targeted terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas concealed within the enclaves. The sustained air offensives formed part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny them freedom of action across the North-east theatre. The Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to sustaining coordinated joint operations with sister Services and allied partners to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country. The ongoing operation, in partnership with the US, resulted in the killing of Abubakar Mainok, identified by US President Donald Trump as an Islamic State “second-in-command”.

The Nigeria n Air Force ( NAF ) has intensified its air offensives against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east, conducting precision strikes on identified strongholds, including Chikide, around the Mandara mountains.

The airstrikes, carried out on May 19, were executed by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, following credible intelligence and confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions. NAF spokesperson, Ehimen Ejodame, explained that the operations targeted terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas concealed within the enclaves. The sustained air offensives formed part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist capabilities and deny them freedom of action across the North-east theatre.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF’s “commitment to sustaining coordinated joint operations with sister Services and allied partners to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country. ” “The CAS stressed that intelligence-driven air operations would continue to identify and destroy terrorist hideouts, logistics networks and operational bases wherever they exist,” the spokesperson added. Since last Saturday, the military has intensified operations against terrorists operating in the North-east.

The ongoing operation, in partnership with the US, resulted in the killing of Abubakar Mainok, identified by US President Donald Trump as an Islamic State “second-in-command”





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Nigeria Boko Haram North-East NAF Air Force Airstrikes Operation Hadin Kai Intelligence Terrorism Peace US Abubakar Mainok

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