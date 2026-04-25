Nigerian Air Force Destroys Terrorist Hideouts in Borno State

The Nigerian Air Force successfully conducted precision air strikes against terrorist hideouts in the Southern Tumbuns area of Borno State, significantly degrading terrorist capabilities and reaffirming its commitment to national security.

The Nigerian Air Force ( NAF ) continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in the Northeast, specifically within the challenging terrain of Borno State .

Recent operations, conducted under the auspices of Operation Hadin Kai, have resulted in the successful destruction of significant terrorist hideouts located in the Southern Tumbuns area. These operations, characterized by precision and intelligence-led targeting, represent a substantial blow to terrorist capabilities and a significant step towards restoring security and stability to the region. The NAF’s proactive approach, utilizing advanced air assets and meticulous surveillance, is proving instrumental in disrupting terrorist activities and denying them safe havens.

The recent air interdiction mission, executed on April 24, 2026, at approximately 6:50 p.m. over Ali Sheriffti, a well-known terrorist enclave, was a direct response to credible intelligence regarding heightened terrorist activity. Prior to the strike, a focused surveillance mission was undertaken, revealing the movement of numerous insurgents along concealed routes. This careful observation led to the identification of structures deliberately hidden beneath dense foliage – a clear indication of the terrorists’ attempts to evade detection.

The NAF’s ability to penetrate this concealment and accurately identify these targets underscores the sophistication of its intelligence gathering and analysis capabilities. Upon positive identification, NAF air assets were deployed, engaging the structures with precision-guided munitions. The resulting strike was highly effective, completely destroying the identified terrorist infrastructure. This destruction not only eliminates immediate threats but also disrupts the terrorists’ logistical network and command structure, hindering their ability to plan and execute future attacks.

The operation exemplifies the NAF’s dedication to minimizing collateral damage while maximizing the impact on terrorist targets. The success of this operation is a testament to the strategic vision and leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, who has consistently emphasized the importance of intelligence-led, precision-driven operations. Air Marshal Aneke has reaffirmed the NAF’s unwavering resolve to relentlessly pursue and dismantle terrorist networks with sustained intensity.

He has also made it clear that the NAF will continue to intensify its operations to safeguard the nation and its citizens, ensuring a secure environment for socio-economic development. The NAF’s commitment extends beyond immediate tactical gains; it is focused on creating a long-term, sustainable solution to the terrorist threat. This involves not only destroying terrorist infrastructure but also actively working to deny them the space and resources they need to operate.

The ongoing operations in the Southern Tumbuns are a clear demonstration of this commitment, and the NAF remains steadfast in its dedication to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and ensuring the safety and security of its people. The destruction of these hideouts will undoubtedly force the terrorists to disperse and operate in smaller, more vulnerable groups, making them easier to track and neutralize.

Furthermore, the NAF’s continued success will serve as a deterrent to potential recruits, weakening the terrorists’ overall strength and influence. The Nigerian Air Force is playing a pivotal role in the fight against terrorism, and its contributions are essential to achieving lasting peace and security in the Northeast





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Nigerian Air Force NAF Operation Hadin Kai Borno State Terrorism Air Strikes Southern Tumbuns Air Marshal Sunday Aneke

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