Nigerian Air Force Deploys Surveillance Aircraft to Rescue Abducted Teachers and Pupils in Oyo State

The Nigerian Air Force has deployed an aerial surveillance aircraft to support search-and-rescue operations for 46 abducted teachers and students from schools in Oyo State's Oriire Local Government Area, Governor Seyi Makinde confirmed, highlighting the critical intelligence provided by the surveillance missions to coordinate security agencies' efforts.

The Nigerian Air Force has deployed an aerial surveillance aircraft to support efforts to rescue teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State .

The deployment was announced by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF spokesman, following a statement from Governor Seyi Makinde during a courtesy visit by Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, representative of the Chief of the Air Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command. Governor Makinde disclosed that the Air Force responded swiftly after the abduction was reported, deploying a surveillance platform that continues to provide vital intelligence to security agencies involved in the search-and-rescue operation.

He emphasized that the intelligence gathered from these missions has been instrumental in tracking developments and coordinating efforts aimed at securing the release of the victims. The governor appealed to residents and the wider state to remain patient and support ongoing security operations, assuring them that all necessary resources are being deployed to ensure a successful resolution.

He commended the Chief of the Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force for their swift response and sustained support, noting that the surveillance aircraft was provided while Oyo State's newly acquired aerial assets are still being assembled at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Lagos. The state government acquired these aerial platforms after consultations with the NAF to guarantee access to maintenance support, engineering expertise, and pilot training, with the expectation that they will significantly enhance security operations in Oyo and neighboring states once fully operational.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Suleh reaffirmed the Air Force's commitment to supporting efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims, conveying solidarity with the government and people of Oyo State. He stressed that the service will continue working with other security agencies to address security challenges and commended the Oyo State Government for its support towards NAF projects and infrastructure development.

The Nigerian Air Force said it will continue collaborating closely with relevant stakeholders to safeguard lives and property across the country. According to PUNCH Online, on May 15, 2026, armed men attacked three schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting 39 students and seven teachers, totaling 46 victims. These incidents have raised persistent concerns over school security and attacks on educational institutions in parts of the country.

The article was written by Solomon Odeniyi, a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of experience covering national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, currently reporting on anti-corruption and related issues, reflecting a commitment to development-oriented reporting, public interest journalism, and accountability. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior express written permission from PUNCH





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Nigerian Air Force Abduction Oyo State School Security Surveillance Aircraft

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