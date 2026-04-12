Nigerian Air Force Conducts Precision Airstrikes Against Terrorist Locations in Borno State

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) successfully carried out precision mop-up airstrikes in the Jilli axis of Borno State on April 11, 2026. The operation targeted fleeing insurgents and regrouping cells, part of a coordinated air-ground operation with the Nigerian Army, following a successful engagement that dismantled terrorist positions. The NAF emphasized the operation's role in denying terrorists freedom of movement, preventing attacks, and stabilizing the region.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) announced the successful completion of precision mop-up airstrikes targeting identified terrorist locations in the Jilli axis of Borno State . The operation, executed on April 11, 2026, focused on neutralizing fleeing insurgents and disrupting regrouping cells within the area. This mission was a key component of a broader air-ground integration operation conducted in partnership with the Nigerian Army.

The coordinated efforts followed an earlier successful engagement that had effectively dismantled terrorist strongholds in the region, according to a statement released by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Director of Public Relations and Information for the NAF. The strikes were strategically timed to capitalize on intelligence regarding the movement and regrouping of terrorist elements, who were attempting to exploit the challenging terrain to their advantage. This proactive approach underscores the commitment of the NAF to maintaining constant pressure on terrorist groups and preventing them from regaining a foothold. The NAF's actions are part of a larger effort to address the ongoing security challenges in the North-East theatre and protect the lives and property of the population. The operation, initiated in response to credible intelligence received through close coordination with relevant stakeholders and validated by the appropriate operational command, served to consolidate the gains previously achieved by the allied forces. This strategic approach highlights the evolving nature of counter-terrorism operations, emphasizing the importance of intelligence-led initiatives and joint force collaboration.\The operation’s aim was to neutralize the fleeing remnants and regrouping cells that were seeking to exploit the difficult terrain for shelter and to potentially launch further attacks. The NAF highlighted that these strikes were a direct response to the recent attacks on security forces within the wider theatre. The purpose of these airstrikes was to deny the terrorists freedom of movement and hinder their ability to plan and execute attacks on both security forces and vulnerable civilian communities. The NAF underscored that this operation demonstrates its commitment to protecting lives, securing property, and stabilizing vulnerable areas across Borno State and the wider North-East theatre. The sustained pressure exerted by the Air Component through immediate mop-up strikes after the initial coordinated assault has been crucial in reinforcing ongoing efforts to achieve these goals. The NAF also reiterated the Armed Forces' resolve to restore lasting peace and security in the region, assuring citizens of its unwavering commitment to counter-terrorism efforts. This commitment is reflected in the NAF’s continuous surveillance, precise strikes, and rapid response actions designed to protect the populace and restore stability. The success of the operation highlights the growing effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint force operations in countering terrorism and securing the region, with the combined efforts of air and ground forces proving crucial in effectively diminishing the operational capabilities of the terrorist groups.\The success of this operation further reinforces the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The precision and effectiveness of these strikes demonstrate the NAF's capabilities and its dedication to protecting the lives and property of the people within the affected areas. The integration of air and ground forces provides a crucial advantage in this fight, providing the military with the agility to respond quickly to threats and challenges. The ability to monitor, track, and engage insurgent movements and activities is also enhanced through the utilization of advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. The proactive and coordinated approach to counter-terrorism, which is seen here, is a sign of a more robust and effective security apparatus that is dedicated to protecting citizens and maintaining order. The NAF will continue to leverage its resources and assets in order to carry out similar missions and operations and continue its role in the security architecture of Nigeria. This is the latest in a series of effective operations targeting terrorist groups in the region, which reflects a continuous drive by the Nigerian Armed Forces to improve the overall security landscape. The successful execution of these airstrikes and the coordinated air-ground operations signify a strong resolve to protect the citizens, defend Nigeria’s sovereignty, and ensure long-lasting peace in the affected communities and throughout the region





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Nigerian Air Force Airstrikes Borno State Terrorism Counter-Terrorism

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