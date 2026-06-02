Nigerian Air Force Chief Warns Civilian Casualty Allegations Threaten Mission Legitimacy

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke emphasizes the need for stronger civilian harm mitigation measures to maintain public trust and operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has warned that allegations of civilian casualties arising from military air operations have far-reaching consequences on mission legitimacy , public confidence and the reputation of the Nigerian Air Force .

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the maiden Seminar on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response for Strategic Level Officers, Aneke emphasized that while the Nigerian Air Force remains committed to professional and responsible air operations, allegations of civilian harm have underscored the need for stronger institutional understanding and application of civilian protection principles. Aneke stated that allegations from some past air operations involving civilian casualties have brought to the fore the need for stronger institutional understanding and application of the principles of Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response, particularly in areas of transparency, accountability and continuous operational evaluation.

He noted that whether verified or alleged, these incidents have far-reaching ramifications on mission legitimacy, public confidence and relationships with stakeholders, both domestic and foreign. More importantly, they affect the reputation and integrity of the Nigerian Air Force as a disciplined and professional force. The Air Chief asserted that operational success in contemporary warfare should not be measured solely by tactical achievements but also by the extent to which civilian lives and property are protected.

He explained that as the Nigerian Air Force continues to confront complex and asymmetric security threats across various theaters of operation, it has become increasingly evident that operational success can no longer be defined solely by tactical gains. Instead, the protection of civilians and their property must be a central benchmark of success.

Aneke highlighted that maintaining the trust and confidence of citizens remains critical to achieving lasting operational success, and the Nigerian Air Force has taken deliberate steps to institutionalize Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response mechanisms, especially at the tactical and operational level. Aneke further explained that the seminar was organized to improve the understanding of strategic-level officers whose decisions and responses shape institutional narratives and operational effectiveness.

He described Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response not as a constraint on operational effectiveness but as a framework that enhances precision, improves decision-making, and ultimately preserves strategic legitimacy. It is about sharpening thinking before action, improving awareness during operations, and strengthening accountability measures thereafter. Most importantly, it is about people and recognizing that most operations occur in environments where they live, work and hope for safety.

The Air Chief urged military commanders and personnel to strengthen target verification processes, assess operational outcomes thoroughly, and learn from every mission, especially when operations do not go as planned. Where harm does occur, he stressed that the response must be measured to reflect professionalism, honesty and responsibility. He expressed confidence that the seminar would deepen discussions on best practices and practical approaches to reducing civilian harm while maintaining operational effectiveness in ongoing security operations across the country.

The Nigerian military has faced criticism over reports of civilian casualties during some counterinsurgency air operations, particularly in the North-East and North-West. While the military has often attributed such incidents to faulty intelligence, mistaken identity, or the complex nature of operations against insurgents embedded within civilian populations, rights groups and affected communities have repeatedly called for greater accountability and measures to protect non-combatants.

In recent years, the Nigerian Air Force has introduced initiatives aimed at strengthening civilian protection and improving transparency in military operations. This seminar represents another step in that direction, signaling a commitment to learning from past mistakes and institutionalizing best practices. The focus on strategic-level officers is crucial, as their decisions set the tone for operational conduct and public accountability.

By embedding civilian harm mitigation into the core of military planning and execution, the Nigerian Air Force aims to build stronger trust with the communities it serves and enhance the legitimacy of its operations both at home and abroad. The outcomes of this seminar are expected to inform future policies and training programs, ensuring that civilian protection becomes an integral part of the Nigerian Air Force's operational doctrine





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