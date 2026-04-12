Nigerian Air Force Airstrike in Yobe State: Civilian Casualties Spark Outrage and Calls for Investigation

An airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force in Yobe State has resulted in numerous civilian deaths and injuries, prompting condemnation from civil society organizations and calls for an independent investigation. The incident, which targeted suspected insurgents, hit a busy market in Jilli, a suburb of Geidam, during peak trading hours. This event adds to a pattern of civilian harm during counterterrorism operations in Nigeria's conflict-affected northern region. Concurrently, issues surrounding corruption, illegal activities such as illegal timber trade and certificate forgery are being reported.

Reports indicate a devastating incident in Yobe State , where a Nigeria n Air Force (NAF) airstrike along the Borno–Yobe boundary resulted in numerous civilian casualties . The strike, which took place on Saturday evening in Jilli, a suburb of Geidam, targeted suspected insurgents but tragically hit a bustling market. Local sources, including residents and officials, report dozens feared dead and many others injured during the bombardment, which occurred during peak trading hours.

Survivors were rushed to hospitals in nearby communities for medical attention. A local councillor, Ibraheem Geidam, appealed for blood donations to support the injured. The market is described as a major commercial hub, attracting traders from communities across the Borno–Yobe axis. Witnesses recounted that insurgents had reportedly entered the market to collect levies from traders just before the military strike.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the NAF spokesperson, confirmed the operation, characterizing it as a precision strike against terrorist locations in the Jilli axis. He explained the mission was part of a coordinated air-ground integration operation conducted alongside Nigerian Army troops, following the targeting of terrorist hideouts in the area. The incident has drawn strong condemnation and calls for accountability, highlighting the complex challenges of counterterrorism operations and the urgent need to protect civilian lives.

This incident is just one of many that add to a series of controversial air operations in Nigeria’s conflict-affected northern region, where military strikes targeting insurgents have sometimes resulted in civilian deaths. Following the incident, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) expressed deep concern and condemned the airstrike, describing it as part of a troubling pattern of civilian harm during counterterrorism operations.

The organization's Executive Director, Auwal Musa (Rafsanjani), called for an independent and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. CISLAC extended condolences to the victims and their families and urged the federal government to ensure accountability where errors or negligence are established. They also emphasized the need to provide compensation and support to affected victims and families.

The recurring civilian casualties in military operations raise serious concerns about systemic issues, including weak intelligence verification and inadequate safeguards during targeting. Furthermore, this incident contributes to a broader context of human rights concerns within the ongoing conflict. The impact of the airstrike extends beyond immediate casualties, potentially contributing to long-term trauma, displacement, and mistrust between communities and security forces. Such incidents can undermine efforts to stabilize the region and counter violent extremism.

In addition to the airstrike, there are other issues of concern. There are reports of alleged illegal activities and corruption within various sectors. The illegal timber trade in North-central Nigeria and Benin is purportedly fueling terrorism. Also, a Federal Government panel investigated and confirmed that Uche Nnaji, a former minister, forged his university certificate. Furthermore, there are allegations that the Federal High Court Chief Judge Tsoho operates undeclared accounts, violating the code of conduct law.

This news underscores the need for robust oversight mechanisms, accountability, and the promotion of good governance at all levels. These additional points, when coupled with the recent airstrike, highlight a multifaceted crisis, the severity of which requires a comprehensive approach. It is worth noting a separate incident in the Mararaba area of Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, where at least 10 vehicles were reportedly destroyed.





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