Nigerian Air Force Air Strikes, Joint US-Nigeria Operations Kill Terrorist Hideouts

The Nigerian Air Force successfully neutralized several terrorists and disrupted planned attacks in the North-east of Nigeria with air strikes on two areas. According to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the NAF will continue intelligence-led air operations targeting terrorist hideouts.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has claimed credit for an air strike on alleged terrorist hideout s, destroying terrorist logistics hubs, structures and assembly areas in the Northern Regions of Nigeria.

Details provided by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Ehimen Ejodame. The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, also highlighted the NAFs commitment to intelligence-led air operations targeting terrorists. Other reports state that recent joint counterterrorism operations by Nigerian and US forces have resulted in the killing of 175 ISIS fighters in the region





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Nigerian Air Force Air Strikes Terrorists Operational Bases Looting Ideological Extremist Group Nigeria US-Nigeria Operations Terrorist Hideout

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