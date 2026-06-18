Nigerian Agencies Warn Voter Apathy and Money in Politics Threaten Democracy

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution and Search for Common Ground warn that voter apathy and the monetisation of politics are grave threats to Nigeria's democratic survival, stemming from weak civic culture and inadequate citizen participation rather than flaws in democracy itself.

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, in partnership with Search for Common Ground, has issued a stark warning regarding the future of democracy in Nigeria, identifying voter apathy and the monetisation of politics as critical, interlinked threats to the nation's democratic survival.

The organisations emphasised that the core challenges facing Nigerian democracy are rooted not in the democratic system itself, but in profound deficits of civic engagement, a weak democratic culture, and insufficient citizen participation. This joint assessment was presented during a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday to mark the 2026 Democracy Day, featuring Dr Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), and Gift Omoniwa, Director of Programmes at Search for Common Ground.

Dr Ochogwu articulated that the pressures on Nigeria's democratic structures are directly linked to the widespread withdrawal of citizens from electoral and governance processes. He contended that many current issues, such as misinformation, electoral malpractice, and political instability, are symptomatic of this disengagement.

"Where citizens understand their rights and responsibilities, participate actively in elections and public affairs, and hold institutions accountable through lawful means, democratic processes tend to be more peaceful, credible, inclusive and legitimate," he asserted. The IPCR head identified several drivers of voter apathy, including a decline in public trust towards institutions, fear of electoral violence, the proliferation of misinformation, unmet expectations from governance, and a pervasive sense that individual votes lack the power to effect change.

He warned that such apathy critically undermines governmental accountability, erodes the legitimacy of elected administrations, and opens a vacuum that is readily filled by manipulation and the capture of democratic processes by narrow, vested interests. His call to action was particularly directed at Nigeria's youth, urging them to reject political disengagement and to recognise elections as the fundamental instrument for exercising popular sovereignty and ensuring governmental accountability.

The monetisation of politics was singled out as a systemic engine of citizen disenfranchisement. Ochogwu explained that when political participation becomes contingent on financial capacity, a vast majority of the population is effectively barred from meaningful involvement. This financial barrier, exacerbated by a wide wealth gap, restricts the ability of ordinary citizens to contest elections, participate in campaigns, or influence policy outcomes.

He noted that the corrosive influence of money is deeply embedded within political parties, where financial considerations frequently dictate internal dynamics and candidate selections, distorting the entire political landscape. Addressing this requires concerted, collective action to reform campaign finance and party funding mechanisms. Beyond these internal democratic deficits, Ochogwu highlighted external existential threats that further destabilise the nation: terrorism, banditry, transnational organised crime, and violent extremism.

These forces actively undermine governance structures, impede national development, and severely damage public confidence in the state's ability to provide security and basic services. Complementing this analysis, Gift Omoniwa expressed grave concern over the vulnerability of Nigerian youth to recruitment by violent extremist and criminal organisations. She described this as one of the nation's most pressing threats, noting that a large, often marginalised, youth demographic represents a potential pool for exploitation by violent actors if not proactively engaged and empowered.

In response, Search for Common Ground has implemented innovative programmes, such as a reality television show, to present positive alternatives to violent extremism and amplify narratives of youth resilience and constructive civic participation. Omoniwa reaffirmed her organisation's dedication to collaborating with government bodies, civil society, and local communities to foster peace, social cohesion, and robust democratic governance.

Concluding the briefing, Ochogwu urged Nigerians to maintain hope, echoing President Bola Tinubu's Democracy Day message that democracy belongs to the entire citizenry and transcends any single individual. The collective message from both organisations is a clarion call for a renewed, active commitment to democratic values, civic education, and inclusive participation to safeguard Nigeria's democratic future





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