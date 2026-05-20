Nigerian Actress and Filmmaker Toyin Abraham Mourns Over Abductions and Violence

Toyin Abraham, a Nigerian actress and filmmaker with strong ties to Oyo State, expresses deep sorrow and a personal connection to the tragic incident involving the abductions and killings in Oyo and other parts of Nigeria. She calls for immediate and decisive actions to secure the release of those still in captivity and emphasizes the need for unity, compassion, and collective responsibility in preventing future occurrences of violence in the country.

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident involving teachers and children abducted in Oyo State . She mourns with the families of the victims, the parents whose children were taken, and everyone affected by the recent attacks in Oriire Local Government and other parts of the state.

She appeals for urgent and decisive actions to secure the release of those still in captivity and strengthen the protection of lives and communities. Toyin Abraham, whose ties to Oyo State are strong through family, culture, and love for the people, feels this tragedy is personal. She calls for a time of unity, compassion, and collective responsibility to prevent future occurrences of violence in Nigeria.

Toyin Abraham extends her condolences to every grieving family, prays for peace to return to Nigeria, and calls for continued support and action to prevent violence





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Teacher Abduction Violence In Nigeria Toyin Abraham Oyo State Call For Action

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