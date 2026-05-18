Nigerian activist calls for media scrutiny in investigating environmental abuses in Niger Delta

Nnimmo Bassey, a Nigerian human rights activist, has called on journalists in Niger Delta to intensify their scrutiny of oil companies and government regulators to expose environmental abuses in the region.

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, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu What Nigeria called chaos, Africa now calls a model, By Shuaib S. Agaka Nnimmo Bassey has called on journalists covering Nigeria's Niger Delta to intensify scrutiny of oil companies and government regulators, saying sustained investigative reporting is critical to exposing environmental abuses in the region. Mr Bassey made the call on Monday while speaking at the 2026 Correspondents’ Week organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Delivering a lecture titled "The Imperatives of Comprehensive Cleanup of the Niger Delta Environment: Role of the Media," Mr Bassey accused oil firms of manipulating public opinion and downplaying the extent of oil exploration pollution activities. The media has the duty and capacity to report the ecocide happening in the Niger Delta factually and in real time, said Mr Bassey. He asked journalists not to rely solely on official narratives from oil companies after pollution incidents.

According to him, many spills caused by equipment failure are routinely blamed on sabotage or illegal refining activities before investigations are concluded. Mr Bassey advised journalists to visit affected communities, conduct independent investigations and verify claims surrounding oil spills and environmental degradation. He said the media should provide space for affected residents to tell their stories and hold both regulators and oil operators accountable.

Beyond media scrutiny, Mr Bassey renewed calls for comprehensive environmental and health audits across the Niger Delta and immediate remediation of polluted sites. He also demanded urgent action on abandoned oil infrastructure, gas flaring and long- burning oil well fires in parts of the region.

Decades of oil exploration had left severe ecological and public health consequences across oil-producing communities, warned Mr Bassey, invoking the words of slain Ogoni environmental campaigner Ken Saro-Wiwa, stating that 'silence on this matter would be treason.





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