Political parties in Nigeria face backlash for high nomination fees that may hinder youth participation in elections, despite the Not Too Young to Run Act. Analysts argue financial barriers favor the wealthy, while parties like NDC claim to support younger candidates.

Political analysts in Nigeria have raised serious concerns that major political parties are effectively barring young citizens from holding elective office, despite the existence of the Not too Young to Run Act. Experts argue that the exorbitant costs associated with expression of interest and nomination forms have created insurmountable financial barriers since the 2019 general elections.

The Not Too Young to Run Act Mechanism

The Not-too-Young-to-Run Bill was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 with the specific intent to lower the age requirements for various political offices in Nigeria. The legislation reduced the age qualification for presidential elections from forty to thirty-five years, governorship contests from thirty-five to thirty years, and senatorial positions from thirty-five to thirty years. Furthermore, the law lowered the age requirement for House of Representatives membership and State House of Assembly membership from thirty to twenty-five years.

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While the legal framework successfully democratized age eligibility, political analysts contend that the practical implementation has been undermined by the financial structures imposed by political parties. The gap between the lowered age limits and the soaring costs of party nomination forms has created a scenario where financial capacity, rather than merit or youth eligibility, dictates who can run for office. Critics assert that this dynamic has effectively neutralized the progressive intent of the law since the 2019 electoral cycle began.

Stakeholder Positions on Youth Representation

Honorable Dudutari Meli, a prominent political analyst, has argued that the high costs for expression of interest and nomination forms, often priced in the tens of millions of naira, create significant financial barriers. Meli points out that these costs, combined with expensive campaign logistics and the pervasive practice of vote-buying, inherently favor wealthy candidates or those backed by powerful political sponsors. Additionally, Meli highlights a structural flaw in the Not too Young to Run Act, noting that it does not compel political parties to nominate young candidates or establish youth quotas. This legislative gap leaves questions regarding whether young aspirants truly have equal access to party selection structures.

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly rejected the allegations that its party shuts young Nigerians out of the political process. Osa Director, the National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, stated in an interview with LEADERSHIP that his party is the most youth-friendly in the country. Director claimed that over fifty percent of the NDC candidates are under forty years of age, with the majority of candidates in the state houses of assembly being under thirty-five years old. He emphasized that the party views itself as highly gender and youth-friendly in its nomination processes.

APC Fee Structures and Financial Barriers

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has faced specific scrutiny regarding its fee structures for the upcoming 2027 presidential and governorship elections. The party has pegged the cost of the expression of interest form for presidential aspirants at N30 million, with the nomination form priced at N70 million, bringing the total to N100 million. For governorship contenders, the expression of interest form is set at N10 million, and the nomination form at N40 million, totaling N50 million. These figures represent some of the highest financial barriers to entry in the nation's political history.

At the legislative level, the APC has set the expression of interest form for Senate aspirants at N3 million and the nomination form at N17 million, totaling N20 million. For the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form is N1 million and the nomination form is N9 million, totaling N10 million. State House of Assembly aspirants must pay N1 million for expression of interest and N5 million for nomination, totaling N6 million. The party has also introduced a policy where female aspirants, youths, and physically challenged contenders are required to pay for the expression of interest form and fifty percent of the prescribed nomination fees, a move critics argue is still prohibitively expensive for the average young Nigerian.

Statistical Evidence of Youth Exclusion

Data from a November 16, 2026 Nigerian Democratic Report (NDR) provides statistical context to these concerns. The report revealed that out of 3,560 House of Representatives candidates, 1,244, which accounts for thirty-four point ninety-four percent, were aged forty or younger. Within this younger demographic, 758 candidates, representing sixty percent of that group, were aged between thirty-five and forty years. Shockingly, only seventeen candidates were contesting at the minimum legal age of twenty-five years, highlighting a severe disparity between legal eligibility and actual representation.

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As of the time of reporting, the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC, Felix Morka, had not responded to LEADERSHIP inquiries regarding these allegations and fee structures. The lack of immediate comment from the ruling party has fueled further debate among political observers who worry that the combination of high costs and lack of internal party quotas will continue to marginalize young Nigerians from meaningful political participation in the foreseeable future.