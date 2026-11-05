Emerhor Says Tinubu Reforms Saved Nigeria From Venezuela-Style Collapse

APC founding leader in Delta State Olorogun O'tega Emerhor says Nigeria would have suffered a Venezuela-like economic collapse without President Tinubu's reforms and urges re-election of Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori in 2027.

A founding leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Olorogun O'tega Emerhor, has said Nigeria would have suffered an economic collapse similar to Venezuela's if President Bola Tinubu had failed to introduce far-reaching economic reforms upon assuming office in 2023.

Emerhor said Tinubu inherited an economy weakened by years of mismanagement and unsustainable policies, arguing that the President's decision to implement difficult reforms rescued the country from the brink of disaster. He spoke at the Delta State APC campaign flag-off in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, where he called for the re-election of Tinubu and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in 2027.

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Tinubu Rescue Nigeria From Venezuela

Comparing Nigeria with Venezuela, an oil-rich South American country whose economy suffered a prolonged collapse despite vast crude reserves, Emerhor argued Nigeria could have followed a similar path without Tinubu's intervention. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rescued Nigeria, he said. If our President had not taken those bold decisions, Nigeria would have gone the way of Venezuela. Do you want Nigeria to become another Venezuela?

Venezuela has more oil than Nigeria, but bad leadership and years of economic mismanagement destroyed its economy. For many years, that was the kind of governance we experienced in Nigeria, he said. Emerhor criticised opposition figures seeking to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, alleging that some of them were part of the political establishment responsible for the country's economic difficulties.

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He argued that Tinubu had demonstrated the political courage to confront structural problems that previous administrations failed to address, adding that the President needed another term to consolidate the gains of his reforms. All those who are today running to become President were part of the system that contributed to the destruction of Nigeria. It was Bola Ahmed Tinubu who had the courage to take those difficult decisions. Today, we are beginning to have a stable economy.

Strong Foundation For Economic Prosperity

The President has laid a strong foundation for economic prosperity. We have a prudent President, and our foreign reserves are growing. Tinubu is doing well, Emerhor declared. Using the analogy of constructing a building, the APC leader said removing Tinubu after his first term would amount to abandoning the country's economic recovery process before its completion.

Do you want to invite those who destroyed the house to come back and rebuild it? We have to give President Tinubu another four years to build the skyscraper on top of the foundation he has laid. We need to give him those four years, and you will see what Nigeria will become. We must give him our full support, he said.

Oborevwori Performance Under More Agenda

On Delta State, Emerhor commended Oborevwori's performance under the MORE Agenda, describing his achievements in infrastructure and other sectors as remarkable and deserving of another term. He expressed confidence that the governor would achieve greater development in the state if re-elected, arguing that another four years would position Delta among the most developed states in the country. Now, let me talk about our Ukodo. Many people have already counted so many things that he has done.

I would have loved us to sing, Count your blessings, name them one by one. Look at what he has done in just three years. Give him another four years, and we will beat Lagos. Don't you want that? he asked, drawing cheers from party supporters.

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APC Dominant Political Force Delta State

Emerhor also described the turnout at the campaign flag-off as evidence of the APC's growing political strength in Delta State, declaring that the party had become the dominant political force ahead of the 2027 general elections. I have come here today as the happiest man. I can see the cream of the political class, all the political juggernauts, gathered here today. There is no other party in Delta State, than APC!

Anybody pretending that there is another party in this state is deceiving himself. Can you see what is happening here today? he said. He, however, cautioned party members against complacency, urging them to translate the enthusiasm at the rally into grassroots mobilisation and electoral support. Estimating the crowd at more than 20,000, Emerhor challenged each supporter to mobilise at least 10 additional voters for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The people in this stadium are more than 20,000. Every one of you should go back and make sure you get a minimum of ten people to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If everybody here brings ten additional voters, imagine the number of votes we will deliver. We have already won the election, he declared.

Emerhor urged party members to sustain their mobilisation efforts, describing the forthcoming elections as an opportunity to consolidate what he called the gains of purposeful leadership at the federal and state levels. He expressed confidence that Tinubu's economic reforms, Oborevwori's infrastructure projects and unity among APC stakeholders would strengthen the party's chances in Delta State in 2027.