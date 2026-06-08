Nigeria warns unsafe food is costing 53,000 lives and 4.26 million healthy years each year

Minister Iziaq Salako highlighted the massive impact of foodborne disease in Nigeria, citing over 50 million illnesses, more than 53,000 deaths and a loss of 4.26 million healthy life years annually, with children under five bearing the brunt. He called for stronger surveillance, hygiene improvements and regulatory actions as the country seeks to turn the tide on both infectious and non‑communicable disease risks linked to unsafe food.

The Federal Government raised fresh concerns over the growing burden of foodborne disease s in Nigeria on Monday, revealing that unsafe food leads to more than 53,000 deaths and nearly 50 million illnesses each year.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, presented these figures in Abuja during a press briefing marking the 2026 World Food Safety Day, themed From Burden to Solutions - Safe Food Everywhere. Salako described food safety as a critical national development and health security issue, warning that the true cost of unsafe food extends beyond sickness and death to a loss of human capital, especially among children.

He noted that Nigeria loses an estimated 4.26 million years of healthy life annually to foodborne diseases through illness, disability and premature death. Children under five account for more than 80 per cent of the country's foodborne disease burden, meaning that the loss of cognitive, physical and developmental potential is particularly severe for the youngest citizens.

The minister's remarks followed newly released estimates from the World Health Organization showing that unsafe food causes about 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths globally each year, with Africa bearing the highest per‑capita burden. In Nigeria diarrhoeal diseases remain the leading cause of foodborne illness, with over 40 million cases linked to pathogens such as Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Campylobacter, Shigella and rotavirus. These infections are a major cause of hospitalisation, malnutrition and mortality among children.

Chemical hazards are also emerging as a serious concern; lead exposure from contaminated grains, spices and water sources is responsible for tens of thousands of healthy lives lost. The data underscore the urgency of strengthening food safety systems across the entire value chain. Despite the challenges, Salako highlighted notable progress in building a stronger food safety framework.

The 2023 Joint External Evaluation recorded measurable improvements across all food safety indicators, and Nigeria's 2025 State Party Annual Report score surpassed the World Health Organization target for low‑ and middle‑income countries. The country is now considered one of the leading states in the region for establishing functional systems to detect, report and respond to foodborne disease events.

The minister called for intensified surveillance for heavy metals and chemical contaminants, better hygiene, water and sanitation infrastructure, and stricter compliance by food business operators in traditional and informal markets. He also linked food safety to the rising burden of non‑communicable diseases such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes and obesity. Nigeria has developed National Guidelines for Sodium Reduction, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has finalised draft regulations to lower salt levels in processed foods.

Additional measures include industrial trans‑fat elimination, an enhanced sugar‑sweetened beverage tax and front‑of‑pack labelling to promote healthier choices. The Director‑General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reinforced that strengthening food safety systems is essential for reducing the nation's disease burden and supporting socioeconomic development





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