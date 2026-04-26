Nigeria Waives $32.8 Million Fine for Meta in Data Privacy Settlement

Details of a previously undisclosed agreement reveal Nigeria’s concessions to Meta, including the write-off of a $32.8 million fine for data privacy violations. The deal raises concerns about the strength and transparency of data protection enforcement in the country.

The recent agreement between Nigeria and Meta Platforms Inc., parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reveals a significant shift in Nigeria ’s initial stance on data privacy violations.

Originally, in February 2025, Nigeria imposed a substantial $32.8 million fine on Meta for breaches of data privacy regulations. However, this decision was quietly reversed in October of the same year following a settlement agreement with the tech giant. This agreement, details of which were previously undisclosed, effectively absolves Meta of all liabilities related to the alleged violations, allowing the company to operate without paying the imposed fine.

The core of the settlement stipulates that Meta will only cover the legal fees incurred by Nigeria during the court case initiated to challenge the NDPC’s “Final Orders. ” This represents a considerable concession by Nigeria, particularly considering the growing global trend of holding tech companies accountable for data privacy breaches.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have all levied significant fines against Meta and other tech firms for similar offenses, pushing them to address policy gaps and enhance data protection measures. Nigeria’s initial action was lauded as a progressive step for Africa, demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding user data.

However, the subsequent reversal of the sanctions has raised concerns about the strength and consistency of Nigeria’s regulatory approach. Data protection lawyer Iliya-Ezekiel Ndatse points out that the removal of penalties diminishes the effectiveness of regulatory action, leaving commitments with limited enforcement power. The settlement agreement, signed on October 30, 2025, and validated by the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 3, 2025, has remained largely shrouded in secrecy.

Despite reports of the court’s judgement last year, the specifics of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed until now. This lack of transparency echoes similar concerns surrounding the deal struck between the Nigerian government and Twitter (now X) after the platform was banned in Nigeria in June 2021. The investigation into Meta’s activities, initiated by the NDPC on September 20, 2023, under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, focused on alleged breaches impacting over 60 million Nigerian data subjects.

The NDPC’s “Final Orders” issued on February 18, 2025, identified key violations, including the absence of explicit consent for behavioral advertising, unauthorized data transfers, collection of data from non-users, and the use of algorithms potentially exposing users to health and financial risks. The agreement to forgo the $32.8 million fine represents a significant departure from the initial findings and directives of the NDPC, raising questions about the influence of Meta and the future of data protection enforcement in Nigeria





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