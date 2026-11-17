Nigeria's Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar, leaving their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification hopes in serious doubt. The result keeps them level on points with Guinea-Bissau in Group L.

Nigeria's Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania's Taifa Stars in Zanzibar on Tuesday, a result that leaves their qualification hopes for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in serious doubt.

The match was the return leg of their Group L encounter, played at the Amaan Stadium. The Super Eagles had arrived in Zanzibar on Sunday night aboard a chartered ValueJet aircraft, hoping to build on a 3-1 victory over Tanzania in Friday's first leg in Uyo. Head coach Eric Chelle made seven changes to his starting eleven. Arokodare, Moses Usor, Moses Simon, Semi Ajayi, Bruno Onyemachi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Taiwo Awoniyi were all included in the line-up.

Also read Nigeria vs Tanzania: Super Eagles goalless at half-time in 2027 AFCON qualifier in Zanzibar

Super Eagles Miss Chances Against Tanzania

The goalkeeper started as he did in the first leg; even though he didn't concede, he was largely unconvincing between the sticks and almost made a costly error that could have seen the Super Eagles lose the game. Calvin Bassey had the first real chance to put Nigeria ahead in the first half. The Fulham defender was left unmarked in the box from a corner kick, but he fired off target.

The hosts also came close to scoring, but their effort came off the upright. Tolu Arokodare's attempt in the box came off the foot of the crossbar as the Super Eagles pressed for the opener. Arokodare's effort struck the crossbar in the 35th minute. Calvin Bassey also missed a promising opportunity in the 40th minute, failing to direct his effort on target after meeting a cross.

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Early in the second half, Chelle introduced Akor Adams and Alex Iwobi for Awoniyi and Dele-Bashiru to spice up the attack. Akor Adams had his chance blocked, while Tolu Arokodare arrived late to Alhassan Yusuf's square pass in the box as Nigeria missed another opportunity to score. Arokodare had another opportunity late in the game but failed to get a decisive touch on the ball as it travelled across the face of goal.

Tochukwu Nandi and Ola Aina also came on in the second half, as well as Abdullahi Yusuf, whose shot from the edge of the box went slightly off target late on. The match ended goalless, leaving the Super Eagles' chances of reaching next year's tournament in doubt ahead of the final two matchdays. The result takes Nigeria to seven points from four matches in Group L, keeping their 2027 AFCON qualification hopes alive.

Nigeria Group L Standing And Qualification Hopes

Nigeria now have six points from three matches and occupy second place in Group L, level on points with Guinea-Bissau. The Djurtus could go three points clear if they win against Madagascar later today. The Super Eagles had gone into the match with renewed confidence after their first-leg win, and they were counting on their attacking quality and experience to secure the result.

However, they were left to rue their missed chances. Tanzania, who have already qualified for the 2027 tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, were keen to prove their quality against one of the continent's established football powers. Head coach Miguel Angel Gamondi organised his side defensively and they made the most of their opportunities to hold the visitors.

Nigeria have never lost to Tanzania in their previous 14 meetings, and they will hope to extend that record when the teams meet again. But this draw is a setback for their qualification campaign. The match kicked off at 2pm Nigerian time on Tuesday. With only one qualification place available to the group's other contenders, another setback could complicate Nigeria's campaign.

Player Ratings Highlight Poor Super Eagles Performances

A victory in Zanzibar would have provided a significant boost to their hopes of reaching the finals in East Africa. The Super Eagles must now regroup for their final two matchdays, knowing that their fate is no longer entirely in their hands. Player ratings from the match highlighted several poor performances. Moses Simon had a disgraceful performance; the Paris FC winger didn't make any meaningful contribution in attack and was left to play for 90 minutes.

His deliveries into the box were appalling; he couldn't complete a take-on against the opposition. Simon has little or nothing to offer the Super Eagles anymore. Bruno Onyemaechi made the starting lineup after sitting on the bench in the first leg.

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However, the left back was pedestrian till he came off injured - that at least saved his blushes. He was caught out of position one too many times, leaving the defense exposed. Onyemaechi has been a shadow of himself since the 2025 AFCON, and his poor form continues to unfold. Calvin Bassey could have crowned his effort with a goal had he scored his glaring first-half chance, but he missed when it mattered most.

Bassey did the basics in defense, but his missed chance overshadowed what he did on the afternoon against Tanzania. Semi Ajayi started the game on a shaky note with a couple of unconvincing passes but gathered composure later and had a decent outing, limiting the opponents and winning his physical duels in the air and on the ground. The 21-year-old right-back has made the position his own over the course of the two legs against Tanzania.

He was solid in defense and decent in offense in the goalless draw. The Banik Ostrava right-back has a future in the team. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was placed in the number 10 role but offered little or no creative solutions for the team in the final third. The Lazio midfielder partnered with Ndidi in midfield, but the partnership was a mismatch.

Usor Stars While Midfield Partnership Struggles

Wilfred Ndidi had a slightly better performance than Dele-Bashiru but had noticeable shortcomings. He gave away a couple of passes, struggled to dictate the tempo of the match, but covered ground in midfield, being the lone defensive midfielder in the 4-4-2 setup. Moses Usor was arguably the best player on the team against Tanzania in Zanzibar. He helped stretch Tanzania's defense and gave the team width.

Usor was a constant threat to the opposition's defense as he continued to impress after four matches in the national team. The forward also helped in defense, tracking back to help Bewene. Tolu Arokodare was somewhat unlucky in front of goal. He came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but missed.

Arokodare held up play quite well in the first half, but fell short in his duty to convert the chances that fell to him. Akor Adams added nothing to the game when he came on. Venezia's poor run of form in the Serie A seems to be rubbing off on him. Adams tends to play with sheer strength rather than assessing situations around him before making a decision.

He had a poor outing over two legs. Alex Iwobi gave the team a semblance of creativity in midfield and dictated play when he came on in the second half. Taiwo Awoniyi was largely underwhelming in the first half and was taken off for Akor Adams after the hour mark. The draw leaves Nigeria level on points with Guinea-Bissau, and the Djurtus could move ahead if they beat Madagascar later today.