Nigeria draw 1-1 with Tanzania in Uyo as AFCON qualifying campaign continues

Nigeria took an early lead through Alhassan Yusuf but were pegged back by Tanzania in their third Group L match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Nigeria are taking on Tanzania in their third Group L fixture of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria Seek Recovery Against Tanzania

The match kicked off at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Super Eagles are seeking a response after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in September. They had opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar. Nigeria are managed by Eric Chelle and are without striker Victor Osimhen, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Also read Nigeria Hosts Tanzania in Crucial 2027 AFCON Qualifier in Uyo

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is also unavailable for the match. Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

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However, the Taifa Stars are still participating in the qualifiers and are seeking their first victory in Group L. Nigeria started with Stanley Nwabali in goal. The defence included Ola Aina, Abdullahi Bewene, Benjamin Fredrick and Calvin Bassey. Wilfred Ndidi captained the side, with Alhassan Yusuf, Alex Iwobi and Tochukwu Nnadi in midfield. Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams led the attack.

Super Eagles Take Early Lead

Benjamin Fredrick started alongside Calvin Bassey in central defence, while Abdullahi Bewene also earned a starting role. Tochukwu Nnadi made his home debut for the Super Eagles. Tolu Arokodare was among the substitutes. In the second minute, Nigeria took an early lead through Alhassan Yusuf, who found the net to give the Super Eagles a dream start in Uyo.

The goal was assisted by Ademola Lookman. In the 29th minute, Tanzania shot off target. The effort was way out of Nwabali's reach, and the Nigerian goalkeeper had yet to see a shot in the game at that point. In the 32nd minute, Tanzania drew level against Nigeria, cancelling out Alhassan Yusuf's early opener.

Alphonce Msanga scored the equaliser, assisted by N. Miroshi. Nigeria won a free kick in the 35th minute. In the 38th minute, Nigeria built a promising move through Alex Iwobi, who picked out Ademola Lookman inside the box.

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First Half Ends in Draw

However, Lookman's effort was blocked by a sliding tackle from the Tanzanian defence. In the 44th minute, Nigeria and Tanzania remained level at 1-1 as the first half approached its conclusion. In the 45th minute, five minutes of added time were announced. The result leaves Nigeria trailing group leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points from three matches.

As the qualifying race takes shape, Nigeria cannot afford another setback, especially with the prospect of falling further behind the group leaders. The encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium offered the three-time African champions an opportunity to respond in front of their home supporters. It was also a chance to strengthen their position in the group and restore confidence ahead of the return fixture against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

The Taifa Stars were keen to make life difficult for the hosts despite already securing their place at the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda. The return fixture between both countries is scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, in Zanzibar.