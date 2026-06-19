Nigeria vows to evacuate all citizens from South Africa before June 30, warns of possible review of South African firms in Nigeria

The Nigerian government promises to airlift every resident who wants to leave South Africa before the end of June, after anti‑migrant violence forced over a thousand Nigerians to register for evacuation. Meanwhile, officials warn they may reassess the operation of South African businesses in Nigeria, citing unequal treatment and a stalled bilateral security agreement.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has pledged to evacuate every citizen who has expressed a desire to return home from South Africa before the end of June.

In a statement released on Thursday on behalf of Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu‑Ojukwu, the government confirmed that more than a thousand Nigerians have registered for evacuation and that the first wave of 258 individuals has already been airlifted to Lagos. The evacuees were received at Murtala Muhammed International Airport by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, who underscored the Tinubu administration's commitment to the safety and welfare of Nigerians abroad.

The minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu's directive that any Nigerian who feels threatened or harassed in South Africa and voluntarily requests assistance must be helped without delay. Minister Odumegwu‑Ojukwu warned that the escalating anti‑migrant violence in South Africa could force a review of the treatment of South African companies operating in Nigeria.

She highlighted the stark contrast between the treatment of Nigerian nationals in South Africa and the freedom with which more than 120 South African firms, including major brands such as MTN, MultiChoice, Stanbic and Protea, conduct business in Nigeria. While these companies face no demands for identity verification or threats to their operations, Nigerians in South Africa are being targeted by vigilante groups, forced to abandon their homes, and even compelled to leave the country together with their South African spouses and children.

The minister lamented that the hostility has reached a point where families with mixed nationality are being asked to depart, a development she described as a serious breach of the principle of equal protection. The statement also noted that South African authorities have failed to activate a Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2025, which was meant to create an early‑warning system for protecting the lives and property of citizens of both nations.

South Africa later claimed that the signatories lacked the authority to bind the country, insisting on additional procedural steps before the agreement could take effect. Nigeria continues to pursue diplomatic engagement while exploring lawful options consistent with its constitution and legislative processes.

The minister condemned the vigilantism that has resulted in looting, home invasions, intimidation and even killings of foreign nationals, calling the attacks a blow to South Africa's reputation on the continent and a violation of the legacy of Nelson Mandela, who championed pan‑African solidarity





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria South Africa Relations Evacuation Of Nigerians Anti‑Migrant Violence South African Companies In Nigeria Bilateral Security Agreement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria's National Assembly considers retaliatory measures against South Africa over anti-migrant hostilitiesThe National Assembly may consider retaliatory measures if diplomatic interventions fail to stop anti-migrant violence targeting Nigerians in South Africa. The Foreign Minister highlighted the harassment of Nigerians, including families, and noted the contrast with South African companies operating freely in Nigeria. She warned that the violence damages South Africa's Pan-African image and Nelson Mandela's legacy, prompting evacuations by several nations.

Read more »

US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria to Close for Juneteenth Holiday on June 19, 2026The United States Mission in Nigeria confirmed the temporary closure of its Abuja Embassy and Lagos Consulate General on Friday, June 19, 2026, to observe Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the announcement of emancipation for enslaved African Americans in 1865. All regular visa, passport, and consular services will be suspended for the day.

Read more »

Growing tensions over immigration in South Africa spark backlash across AfricaReports of cancelled shows, business disruptions, and renewed debates about xenophobia as South Africa enforces immigration laws targeting foreign Africans.

Read more »

South Africa draws 1-1 with Czech Republic in 2026 World CupSouth Africa rallied from an early goal to earn a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in their Group A match at the 2026 World Cup, with Teboho Mokoena converting a second‑half penalty to secure a point for Bafana Bafana.

Read more »