Nigeria Vitamin D Deficiency Warning: Dr Adegboye Urges Awareness

Dr Oluwayemisi Adegboye warns of vitamin D deficiency risks in Nigeria despite abundant sunshine. Learn about symptoms, maternal health impacts, and the need for national data.

Dr Oluwayemisi Adegboye, a medical doctor and public health advocate, has issued a critical call for increased public awareness regarding vitamin D deficiency in Nigeria. She warns that the country's abundant sunshine does not guarantee that citizens have adequate levels of this essential nutrient. Adegboye serves as the chair of the Health Team at DoTheDream YDI and is the FCT coordinator of the Vitamin D Enhancement Project.

Sunshine And Vitamin D Reality

While Nigeria receives ample ultraviolet B radiation from the sun, several factors prevent the body from producing sufficient vitamin D. Adegboye explained that lifestyle, dietary habits, skin pigmentation, and certain medical conditions significantly influence the body's ability to produce or obtain the vitamin. Even with sunlight exposure, the amount of exposed skin, time spent outdoors, and clothing choices play major roles in production rates.

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Research across Africa, including studies involving Nigerian women and newborns, highlights the urgent need to pay greater attention to vitamin D status. Adegboye authored an article titled The Silent Thief of Health: Why Vitamin D Deficiency Deserves Nigeria's Attention to emphasize this issue. Her work underscores that environmental factors alone are insufficient to maintain optimal health levels.

Risks And Nutritional Needs

Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, healthy bones and teeth, and normal muscle function. Severe or prolonged deficiency can cause rickets in children and osteomalacia, a condition that softens the bones in adults. The vitamin also plays a crucial role in normal immune function.

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However, Adegboye cautions against portraying vitamin D as a cure-all or a guaranteed means of preventing diseases. She notes that while the body produces the vitamin through sun exposure, dietary sources are also important. Oily fish such as mackerel and sardines, egg yolks, and liver can help improve vitamin D intake.

Supplements And Maternal Health

Some fortified foods and supplements could provide additional sources where necessary, but supplementation should be guided by individual needs and medical advice. Adegboye warned that excessive doses could cause dangerously high calcium levels and other complications. Proper guidance is vital to avoid adverse health effects.

On maternal and newborn health, the medical doctor explained that vitamin D passes from a pregnant woman to her developing baby through the placenta. This makes maternal nutritional status an important consideration during pregnancy. Severe vitamin D deficiency in newborns could contribute to neonatal hypocalcaemia, a condition characterized by dangerously low calcium levels in the blood that could lead to seizures in severe cases.

Research And National Data Gaps

Studies investigating links between low maternal vitamin D levels and pregnancy complications, including pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth, had produced varying findings. Adegboye stated that such associations should not automatically be interpreted as proof that vitamin D deficiency directly causes these complications. She called for more representative research to establish the prevalence of deficiency across Nigeria.

Findings from individual hospitals or selected populations cannot be used to determine the situation nationwide. Adegboye cited a systematic review and meta-analysis published in The Lancet Global Health in 2020. That research covering 23 African countries identified low vitamin D levels as a concern among the populations studied, although prevalence varied according to the groups examined and the thresholds used to define deficiency.

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The findings underscored the need for better national data to identify vulnerable populations and guide appropriate interventions. Adegboye emphasized that the absence of a definitive national estimate is not a reason to ignore the issue. It is a reason to improve the evidence while communicating carefully about what is already known.

Symptoms And Professional Advice

The public health advocate urged Nigerians experiencing persistent symptoms that could be associated with deficiency to seek professional medical assessment rather than rely on self-diagnosis. Symptoms such as bone pain and muscle weakness could occur in people with vitamin D deficiency, but these are not exclusive to the condition.

Fatigue, back pain, and mood changes were described as nonspecific and could result from other medical conditions. Patients are advised to consult healthcare providers for accurate diagnosis and treatment plans. This approach ensures that individuals receive appropriate care without misattributing symptoms to vitamin D issues alone.

The article was written by Patience Ivie Ihejirika, an award-winning journalist with Leadership Newspaper. She specializes in health reporting and is known for in-depth coverage, compelling human-interest stories, and well-researched special reports. Her work has distinguished her in the field of journalism.