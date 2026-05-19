Nigeria: Vice President Reveals Alleged Conspiracy Against President, Bola Tinubu

The vice president said the allegations surfaced barely three months after he and Tinubu were sworn into office, adding that unnamed individuals from Borno State allegedly attempted to create suspicion and distrust between both leaders.

on Tuesday, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja during the launch of My Life of Duty and Allegiance, the autobiography of former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, published by the Havilah Group, revealed that some individuals allegedly attempted to sow discord between him and President, Bola Tinubu , shortly after they assumed office by accusing him of plotting to assassinate the President and seize power.

Shettima made the disclosure, saying that unnamed individuals from Borno State allegedly attempted to create suspicion and distrust between both leaders. According to him, those behind the claims even advised the president to stop wearing clothes he had gifted him during the election campaign period





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Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Allegations Against President Bola Tinubu Attempt To Sow Discord Accusations Of Plotting To Assassinate The Pre

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