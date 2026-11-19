Nigeria and the United States have renewed efforts to strengthen maritime security cooperation, focusing on intelligence-led enforcement, improved cargo examination and preventing the illegal movement of strategic and dual-use goods through Nigerian ports.

Nigeria and the United States have resolved to strengthen maritime security partnership, with a renewed focus on intelligence-led enforcement, improved cargo examination and preventing the movement of strategic and dual-use goods through Nigerian ports.

The commitment was reinforced yesterday at a Proliferation Prevention Programme and Joint Maritime Port Visit organised through a collaboration between the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the United States Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security stakeholders. Speaking on the initiative, the Customs Area Controller, Edo/Delta Area Command, Deputy Comptroller Dominic Dooyum Ortsen, described the programme as timely and commendable, particularly in view of the strategic responsibility of the Nigeria Customs Service in safeguarding the nation's borders and ensuring that the movement of goods through Nigerian ports complies with national laws and international security obligations.

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Customs Service Maritime Security Roles

Ortsen emphasised that the responsibilities of the Service transcend its conventional mandate of revenue collection, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling, noting that the growing security demands within the maritime environment have made intelligence-led enforcement, risk profiling and the identification of strategic and dual-use goods increasingly important. The Customs chief underscored the importance of specialised training and sustained capacity development for officers and personnel engaged in maritime security, cargo examination and enforcement operations.

Ortsen noted that the significant aspect of the engagement was the introduction of Customs Mutual Assistance Agreements (CMA) as a framework for strengthening cooperation, information exchange and operational collaboration between customs administrations. He therefore reiterated the importance of stronger inter-agency collaboration, intelligence-led enforcement, improved technical capabilities and continuous professional development in addressing evolving maritime security concerns.

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The customs chief noted that the engagement provided an important platform for Nigeria and United States representatives, alongside other relevant agencies, to exchange perspectives on maritime security challenges and strengthen institutional cooperation. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, toward equipping Customs officers with the necessary knowledge, technical capabilities and operational intelligence to identify goods that may present security concerns, while strengthening compliance with national and international security obligations.

Port Facility Tours And Cooperation

To complement the deliberations, participants embarked on a tour of relevant maritime and port facilities, providing practical exposure to port operations, existing security arrangements and the responsibilities of the various stakeholders within the port environment. The engagement brought together Nigerian and US representatives, alongside other relevant agencies, to exchange views on maritime security challenges and strengthen institutional cooperation. The initiative underscores the growing recognition that maritime security requires coordinated action, intelligence sharing and continuous capacity building to address evolving threats.

The collaboration between ONSA, DTRA, NPA, NCS and other stakeholders reflects a shared commitment to preventing the proliferation of strategic and dual-use goods through Nigerian ports. The programme also highlighted the importance of compliance with national laws and international security obligations in the movement of goods through Nigerian ports. The tour of maritime and port facilities provided participants with practical insights into port operations, security arrangements and stakeholder responsibilities, reinforcing the practical dimensions of the partnership.

Ortsen's remarks underscored the need for sustained investment in training, technology and inter-agency cooperation to keep pace with the dynamic security landscape in the maritime domain. The renewed partnership between Nigeria and the United States is expected to enhance the capacity of Nigerian agencies to detect, deter and prevent the illicit movement of strategic goods, thereby contributing to regional and global security.

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The engagement also served as a platform for sharing best practices and lessons learned, which will inform future cooperation and operational planning. As maritime threats continue to evolve, the commitment to intelligence-led enforcement and improved cargo examination remains central to safeguarding Nigeria's borders and ensuring compliance with international security standards.