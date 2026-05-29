Nigeria Urgently Needs a Change of Government, Says Afenifere Leader

The leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, has called for a change of government in Nigeria, citing insecurity, economic hardship, and threats to democracy as major reasons.

The leader of Afenifere , Oba Oladipo Olaitan, has explained why Nigeria ns, through the ballot, must as a matter of urgency, replace the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government in 2027.

He said Nigeria urgently needs a change of government to address insecurity, economic hardship, and threats to democracy. Olaitan spoke this weekend at the SDP 2026 National Convention and Presidential Primaries held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi State. Addressing delegates and party members, the Afenifere leader said Nigeria was currently bleeding under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.

Our people can no longer sleep with both eyes closed because of the unrelenting wave of insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and communal clashes that have turned farmlands into killing fields and turned hope into fear, he said. Olaitan also lamented the state of the economy, saying the rising cost of living had pushed many Nigerians into hardship. At the same time, the economy has been brought to its nadir.

Prices of basic goods have gone beyond the reach of ordinary families. Our youths roam the streets without jobs, and our farmers and traders struggle daily just to survive, he stated. The Afenifere leader accused the APC government of weakening opposition parties and undermining Nigeria's democracy. Nigerian democracy is under threat today with a government that is jittery about constructive opposition, he said.

As we are all aware, the APC government breaks any identifiable opposition into fractious factions, while destroying the very basis of the multiparty system. Olaitan maintained that the suffering in the country was a result of wrong policy choices and not an act of God. This suffering of many is not an act of God.

It is the direct result of wrong choices and of neoliberal economic policies that put market forces and elite comfort above the welfare of the people, he added. He said the next general election should not be seen as a battle between ethnic or religious groups but between the ruling party and Nigerians facing poverty and hardship. According to him, the SDP remains the party best positioned to deliver social justice, economic recovery, and democratic inclusion.

SDP is not just another political party; it is the party that best reflects the values of social justice, equity, and a genuine concern for the masses and for democracy, he said





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