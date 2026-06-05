Nigeria Urged to Embrace Quality-Driven Production and Export-Led Economy

The Federal Government has urged Nigerian manufacturers to embrace quality-driven production and position the country as a leading producer and exporter within Africa. This is as 131 companies with 220 products from 23 states received the African Quality Mark certification.

The Federal Government has urged Nigeria n manufacturers to embrace quality-driven production and position the country as a leading producer and exporter within Africa. This is as 131 companies with 220 products from 23 states received the African Quality Mark certification.

Speaking at the presentation of the AQM, developed by the African Regional Standards Organisation, in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Chris Osa Isokpunwu, said Nigeria must transition from a consumption-driven economy to a production and export-led economy. He noted that the Federal Government remains committed to industrial expansion, economic growth and local value addition through policies that create an enabling environment for investment, innovation and sustainable development.

According to him, the certification demonstrates the resilience and commitment of Nigerian manufacturers to raising standards, increasing consumer confidence and producing goods capable of competing favourably across the African continent. The Permanent Secretary commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and ARSO for ensuring that manufacturers comply with standards that guarantee safety, trust and reliability in products made in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Director-General of SON, Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, described standards harmonisation as critical to enhancing trade and market acceptance of Nigerian products across Africa. He said the certification would open wider opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers, noting that products bearing the African Quality Mark would enjoy greater acceptance beyond Nigeria's borders.

In her reaction, the National Programme Coordinator of the Federal Government/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, Dr Fatima Aliyu, expressed delight that five local rice processor groups from Niger State emerged among the recipients of the certification. She described the recognition as a significant achievement for local farmers and processors under the programme and assured them of continued support to expand their market opportunities.

We are proud that these women and processors can stand shoulder to shoulder with organisations that have sophisticated processing facilities. We will continue to support them and provide platforms that will help them grow, she said. Also speaking, the Niger State Programme Coordinator of VCDP, Hajiya Hadizat Isah, described the certification as proof that years of investment in training farmers and processors on global best practices had paid off.

The Federal Government has also taken steps to address the issue of illegal mining by deploying eight gun trucks to boost the fight against it. The deployment of the gun trucks is part of the government's efforts to ensure that all mining activities are carried out in a safe and responsible manner. This move is expected to improve the safety of miners and reduce the risk of accidents and environmental degradation.

The government is committed to protecting the environment and ensuring that mining activities do not harm the communities where they operate. The deployment of the gun trucks is a significant step towards achieving this goal and ensuring that mining activities are carried out in a responsible and sustainable manner. The government will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that mining activities are carried out in a way that benefits both the economy and the environment.

The certification of 131 companies with 220 products from 23 states is a significant achievement for Nigerian manufacturers and a testament to their commitment to quality and excellence. It is a recognition of their hard work and dedication to producing high-quality products that meet international standards. The certification will open up new opportunities for Nigerian manufacturers to export their products to other African countries and beyond, and will help to increase their competitiveness in the global market.

The government will continue to support Nigerian manufacturers in their efforts to improve their products and services and to increase their competitiveness in the global market. The certification of 131 companies with 220 products from 23 states is a significant step towards achieving this goal and will help to increase the country's exports and revenue.

The government is committed to supporting Nigerian manufacturers in their efforts to improve their products and services and to increase their competitiveness in the global market. The certification will help to increase the country's exports and revenue and will contribute to the country's economic growth and development.

The government will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure that mining activities are carried out in a responsible and sustainable manner and that Nigerian manufacturers continue to produce high-quality products that meet international standards





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Nigeria Quality-Driven Production Export-Led Economy African Quality Mark African Regional Standards Organisation

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