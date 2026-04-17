Nigeria Unveils Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) to Boost Market Transparency and Monetary Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR), a new standardized benchmark aimed at enhancing transparency, improving price discovery, and strengthening monetary policy transmission in the country's financial market. The NOFR aligns Nigeria with leading global overnight rates and is expected to foster greater efficiency and predictability in money market instruments.

The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN ) has launched the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate ( NOFR ), a significant step towards modernizing its monetary policy framework and fostering a more robust financial market. In collaboration with key financial market dealers, this standardized benchmark aims to significantly elevate transparency and improve the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission throughout the Nigerian economy. The announcement, made by the CBN ’s spokesperson, Hakama Sidi Ali, on Friday, highlights the bank’s commitment to aligning Nigerian financial markets with international best practices and enhancing domestic price discovery.

The introduction of NOFR is anticipated to yield several critical benefits. Foremost among these is an improvement in price discovery within the money market. By providing a single, reliable, and publicly available reference rate for overnight borrowing and lending, NOFR will enable market participants to make more informed decisions, leading to more efficient allocation of capital. This enhanced transparency is crucial for building investor confidence and attracting both domestic and foreign investment. Furthermore, the benchmark is expected to promote consistent pricing of money market instruments, reducing arbitrage opportunities and fostering a more stable and predictable financial environment. The CBN’s role as the benchmark administrator underscores its dedication to ensuring the integrity and reliability of the NOFR, promising to uphold strong governance, transparency, and regular publication of the rate. This proactive approach by the apex bank demonstrates a clear strategy to strengthen the transmission channels of monetary policy, ensuring that policy decisions by the CBN have a more direct and predictable impact on interest rates across the economy, ultimately influencing inflation and economic growth.

Positioning Nigeria alongside global financial leaders, the NOFR is designed to be comparable to established overnight reference rates such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) in the United States, the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) in the United Kingdom, the Euro Short-Term Rate (€STR) in the Eurozone, and the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate (TONA) in Japan. This international alignment is not just symbolic; it facilitates cross-border financial flows, makes Nigerian financial instruments more attractive to international investors, and enhances the country’s integration into the global financial system. Additionally, NOFR complements existing African benchmarks like the Johannesburg Interbank Agreed Rate (JIBAR) in South Africa, fostering intra-African financial market development and cooperation.

The journey to the NOFR's implementation involved extensive stakeholder engagement, culminating in a formal adoption by market participants on February 27, 2026, followed by the necessary regulatory approvals. The active involvement of market players in the adoption process ensures that NOFR is a market-driven benchmark, increasing its likelihood of success and widespread acceptance. The CBN’s proactive stance in administering this benchmark signals a new era of enhanced predictability and efficiency in Nigeria’s money markets, laying a stronger foundation for sustainable economic development





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CBN NOFR Monetary Policy Financial Markets Interest Rates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The mathematics of excluding Nigerian opposition parties from the ballotNigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

UPDATED: Police deploy officers in JAMB CBT centres in Osun, LagosPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Nigerian Lawyer Mike Ozekhome on Trial for Forgery and ImpersonationSenior lawyer Mike Ozekhome and his co-defendant Ponfa Useni are facing charges of forgery and impersonation related to a Nigerian passport used in a UK property ownership case. A Nigerian Immigration Service officer testified that while the passport had genuine features, it was not found in their database. The prosecution alleges the defendants conspired to use a fake passport to claim a property in the United Kingdom by impersonating an individual named Tali Shani.

Read more »

Nigerian Police Extradite Fugitive to UK for Murder and Drug Trafficking ChargesThe Nigeria Police Force has successfully extradited Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi to the United Kingdom to face charges of murder and drug trafficking. Adebiyi is accused of murdering Joshua Boadu in 2018 and involvement in crack cocaine supply. The extradition followed a request from UK authorities and a court order in Nigeria, underscoring the NPF's commitment to global law enforcement cooperation.

Read more »

CBN Launches New Benchmark Rate To Strengthen Nigeria’s Money MarketThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the introduction of the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR).

Read more »

CBN introduces overnight financing rate to boost transparency in money marketThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA), has introduced the Nigerian overnight financing rate (NOFR) to strengthen transparency in the country’s money market.

Read more »