Nigeria Unveils New National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (NSP) 2026–2030

The NSP aims to shift Nigeria's HIV response from heavy reliance on donor funding to a sustainable, locally driven model. It emphasizes the need for a transition to a more sustainable system due to declining external support and changing realities. The NSP prioritizes integrating HIV interventions into broader sectors, focusing on prevention, digital health solutions, local manufacturing initiatives, and innovative service delivery models to sustain HIV programmes.

The Federal Government has unveiled a new National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (NSP) 2026–2030 aimed at shifting Nigeria ’s HIV response from heavy reliance on donor funding to a sustainable, locally driven model.

The NSP was launched in Abuja by the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Temitope Ilori, who emphasized the need for a transition to a more sustainable system due to declining external support and changing realities. The NSP prioritizes integrating HIV interventions into broader sectors such as healthcare, education, youth development, gender, and justice to improve efficiency and strengthen service delivery.

It also focuses on prevention, digital health solutions, local manufacturing initiatives, and innovative service delivery models to sustain HIV programmes. The NSP is expected to serve as the country’s main framework for coordinating HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support services while advancing efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030





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National HIV And AIDS Strategic Plan (NSP) Nigeria HIV Response Donor Funding Sustainable Model Integration Prevention Digital Health Solutions Local Manufacturing Initiatives Innovative Service Delivery Models

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