Nigeria Unveils National Education Technology Strategy to Tackle Out-of-School Crisis

The Federal Government of Nigeria launches a unified digital education strategy to address the 15 million out-of-school children crisis and teacher shortages through integrated tech initiatives.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially launched its new National Education Technology Strategy, a comprehensive digital framework designed to resolve critical deficits in the nation's educational infrastructure. This ambitious initiative directly addresses the persistent challenges of having a vast population of out-of-school children and severe shortages of qualified teachers by leveraging unified digital learning platforms.

Adebayo Onigbanjo, serving as the National Coordinator of the Special Programmes Operation and Implementation Unit at the Federal Ministry of Education, disclosed these details during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday. He outlined how the strategy integrates 26 distinct government initiatives into a single, cohesive digital education system rather than allowing them to function as isolated projects.

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Unified System Replaces Fragmented Projects

The core mechanism of this national strategy involves merging previously separate interventions into an interconnected ecosystem that strengthens teaching, learning, education management, skills development, and financing. Onigbanjo emphasized that the digital infrastructure serves as the vital connective tissue that binds these various educational components together into a functional whole.

The National Education Verification and Identification initiative will enable the government to map children across the country and assign them unique Learner Identification Numbers. This data-driven approach allows for precise identification of children outside the formal education system, facilitating targeted interventions for out-of-school children, girls, and learners enrolled in home education programs.

Furthermore, the Inspire Live initiative aims to connect pupils in schools lacking qualified subject teachers with certified educators through digital platforms. To ensure equitable access, the government will eliminate internet subscription costs by providing zero-rated data, effectively removing financial barriers that previously prevented students from accessing online lessons.

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Financial Support and Transparency Measures

The strategy explicitly links education with employment and entrepreneurship through specific programs such as the Digital Training Academy, Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and various entrepreneurship initiatives. These efforts are designed to create a clear pathway from classroom learning to economic participation and job creation for Nigerian youth.

To alleviate financial constraints facing students and educators, the framework includes the NELFund loans, Student Venture Capital Grant, and Tertiary Institution Staff Support interventions. These financial instruments are intended to provide necessary resources and reduce the economic burden on families and academic staff members throughout the educational pipeline.

Public portals and dashboards will be implemented to strengthen transparency by allowing citizens to monitor government commitments and assess the implementation of education programs. This digital oversight mechanism ensures that stakeholders can verify progress and hold institutions accountable for the delivery of promised educational services.

Pillars of Implementation and Data Security

The strategy is driven by five foundational pillars, including data and interoperability, digital infrastructure, technology and procurement, teacher transformation, and other measures aimed at strengthening education delivery. On data management, the government will build on the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure by adopting common data standards that allow existing education databases to exchange information automatically while preserving institutional autonomy.

Priority will be given to data on schools, teachers, enrolment, and education financing, with personal records protected under the Nigerian Data Protection Act. This strict adherence to data privacy laws ensures that sensitive information collected through the new identification and mapping systems remains secure and compliant with national legal standards.

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On infrastructure, the government will prioritize reliable electricity, broadband connectivity, and digital devices for schools, particularly in rural and underserved communities. The strategy also provides for the maintenance of such facilities and builds on existing national connectivity initiatives, including Project BRIDGE and the Universal Service Provision Fund.

Addressing the Out-of-School Crisis

The strategy aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the Federal Ministry of Education's vision of using education to drive national development, innovation, and global competitiveness. It acknowledges the contributions of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, state governments, development partners, the private sector, academia, and civil society to the strategy's development.

Particular credit was given to the Mastercard Foundation and the World Bank Group for their support in crafting this comprehensive framework. The initiative arrives against the backdrop of persistent challenges in Nigeria's education sector, particularly the large population of children excluded from formal education and shortages of qualified teachers in public schools.

A 2024 UNICEF report estimated that 18.3 million Nigerian children were out of school, comprising 10.2 million primary school-age children and 8.1 million of junior secondary school age. The Federal Ministry of Education, however, has cited an estimated 15 million out-of-school children in its recent interventions, highlighting the scale of the disparity.

The teacher shortage remains a major concern that this digital framework seeks to mitigate through the National Teachers' Digital Competency Framework. This framework will establish standards for teachers' digital skills, certification, and career progression, supported by a national teacher professional development portal to ensure continuous skill enhancement.

The government will adopt vendor-neutral standards and transparent, performance-based procurement systems to encourage Nigerian developers to produce technology solutions aligned with the national curriculum. This approach fosters local innovation while ensuring that all digital tools meet specific educational quality benchmarks.