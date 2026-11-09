Nigeria Launches ₦70 Billion Five-Year Oral Health Plan to Eliminate Noma by 2030

Nigeria unveils a ₦70 billion National Strategic Plan for Oral Health (2026-2030) to integrate noma prevention and treatment into primary healthcare, with WHO and MSF support.

Nigeria's Federal Government has unveiled a ₦70 billion five-year National Strategic Plan for Oral Health (2026-2030) to eliminate noma and expand oral health care access. The plan, launched on Monday in Abuja during National Oral Health Day and National Noma Day, was backed by the World Health Organisation ( WHO), which urged Nigeria to integrate noma prevention, early detection and referral into primary healthcare.

The WHO said this integration is critical to avert avoidable deaths and lifelong facial disfigurement among children. Minister of State for Health, Adekunle Salako, announced the plan's cost, stating that state and local governments are expected to provide 49 percent of the funding, the Federal Government 30 percent and development partners the balance.

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"The costing with respect to ₦70bn that we have highlighted is a minimum required to implement the strategic plan. It does not mean that if we have more than that, we cannot have ways to efficiently, effectively, and judiciously utilise it," Salako said. The minister described noma as a preventable disease that should no longer exist in Nigeria.

"Noma is preventable. It is a disease that we should no longer have in our environment, and the way to address it is to integrate oral health into primary healthcare so that we can, at a very early stage, catch conditions that can lead to noma," he said.

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Funding Breakdown and Strategic Plan Goals

He added that noma surveillance has been integrated into the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response system, and frontline health workers, community health workers, traditional healers and birth attendants have been trained to recognise the disease in 19 states. Although noma is more prevalent in the North-West and North-East, cases have also been identified in the South-East, South-South and South-West.

The strategic plan prioritises access to fluoride toothpaste, school oral health programmes, sugar reduction and integration of oral healthcare into nutrition, maternal and child health programmes. It also aims to strengthen the training and distribution of oral health personnel, upgrade primary healthcare facilities and referral systems, and expand access to services across all 774 Local Government Areas.

Salako noted that more than 80 percent of Nigerians have never visited a dentist, while two out of every three children have undetected dental conditions. The dentist-to-population ratio stands at about one to 38,000, against the WHO benchmark of one to 7,500. Many Nigerians pay out of pocket and seek treatment only when complications arise.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr Pavel Ursu, represented by Dr Victor, said noma's inclusion on the organisation's list of neglected tropical diseases in December 2023 underscored the need for coordinated action. He stressed that public awareness, health worker training, effective referral pathways and surveillance are essential. Early antibiotic treatment, improved nutrition and proper oral hygiene could halt the disease's progression and prevent permanent disability.

WHO Warns of Noma Dangers

"Noma is not only an oral health challenge; it reflects inequalities in nutrition, access to health services and social protection," Ursu said. He noted that survivors often face facial disfigurement, difficulty eating and speaking, stigma and psychosocial challenges, requiring rehabilitation and sustained support. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Country Representative, Dr Ahmed Aldikhari, welcomed efforts to incorporate noma care into primary healthcare guidelines and include the disease in the Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System (SORMAS).

He described the oral health plan as an opportunity to translate commitments into coordinated action across all levels of government and communities. Aldikhari said MSF had worked with the Federal Ministry of Health and National Hospital Abuja since 2014 to provide treatment, reconstructive surgery, mental health support, physiotherapy, nutritional assistance and community engagement.

"Over the past decade, these joint efforts have enabled more than 1,759 major reconstructive surgeries for 1,174 patients through 35 surgical missions. In 2026 alone, 114 surgeries were performed for 96 patients," he said. He added that 28 Nigerian surgeons and 14 anaesthetists had received training from international specialists to strengthen local capacity.

Delivering the late Ute Winkler-Stumpf Memorial Lecture, a former Director of Hospital Services at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Adebimpe Adebiyi, identified poor public awareness and delayed diagnosis as major barriers to prevention. She called for stronger community education, early detection and prompt referral, and specialist treatment and psychosocial support for survivors.

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NGO Support and Reconstructive Surgery

Adebiyi also urged the Ministry of Education to support the Noma Aid Nigeria Initiative (NANI) by facilitating school placements for scholarship recipients and considering noma awareness in school curricula.

"Today, we remember Ute Winkler-Stumpf, but remembrance alone is not enough," she said, urging stakeholders to ensure that everyone affected by noma was seen, treated and respected. The National Coordinator of NANI and Head of its Noma Centre, Charles Ononiwu, called for sustained collaboration among government, health institutions, development partners and civil society organisations. He said the commemoration honoured Winkler-Stumpf's legacy. The National Assembly pledged legislative and financial support for the campaign.

The Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Senator Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, described noma as a preventable and treatable disease that should no longer claim the lives of Nigerian children. The committee said the National Assembly was committed to strengthening primary healthcare delivery and ensuring that oral health became an integral part of routine healthcare services.

National Assembly Pledges Support

It disclosed that funding for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund had been increased from one to two per cent to strengthen frontline health services and community-level interventions. The committee identified the Noma Children's Hospital in Sokoto, the Intercountry Centre in Jos and the ongoing retrofitting of dental centres in federal university teaching hospitals as critical components of the national response.

It added that legislative measures were being pursued to institutionalise routine oral health screenings, early diagnosis of dental infections and specialised training in reconstructive surgery. The lawmakers also promised stronger oversight to ensure that funds appropriated for oral healthcare translated into improved services for affected children and families across the six geopolitical zones. They called for increased collaboration among state governments, religious leaders, development partners and the media to tackle stigma, improve child nutrition and intensify community awareness.

Salako welcomed the WHO's recognition of noma as a neglected tropical disease, saying the designation had helped draw international attention to a condition that had historically received inadequate institutional attention. He said the government was strengthening community-level interventions by training frontline health workers, volunteers and traditional birth attendants to recognise early symptoms and refer suspected cases for immediate treatment.

He identified the Noma Children's Hospital in Sokoto and the national treatment facility in Abuja as important components of the country's response, noting that the facilities provided free reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation and psychosocial support to affected children. The minister added that vulnerable households affected by noma were also being connected to social protection programmes to reduce the financial burden of prolonged treatment and rehabilitation.