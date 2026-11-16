Vice President Kashim Shettima directs agencies to distribute three million bags of fertilizer to farmers under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative to boost food security.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has issued a direct mandate for the rapid production and distribution of over three million bags of fertilizer to Nigerian farmers before the onset of the dry-season agricultural cycle. This significant intervention follows the explicit approval of funding by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative, a program designed to lower input costs and revitalize domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Presidential Directive on Fertilizer Production

Shettima delivered this urgent instruction on Monday during a high-level meeting with industry stakeholders at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The directive specifically targets relevant government agencies and private sector players in the fertilizer industry to expedite arrangements for production. The primary goal is to ensure that sufficient stock is available to support farmers across the nation during the critical upcoming farming period.

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The initiative is a direct response to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's approval of funding aimed at making fertilizer more affordable for local farmers. By boosting food production and reviving Nigeria's fertilizer blending industry, the government seeks to address long-standing challenges in the agricultural sector. This move is intended to stimulate domestic production, restore jobs, and ensure that fertilizers are available at prices that do not cripple farmer profitability.

Security Checks and Distribution Transparency

To guarantee accountability, Vice President Shettima directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to verify and track all fertilizer stocks declared by stakeholders. This rigorous oversight mechanism is designed to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities in the distribution exercise. The ONSA is mandated to confirm that the physical stock matches the declared quantities to maintain the integrity of the supply chain.

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Furthermore, the Vice President emphasized that farming communities in states facing security challenges must not be neglected. The directive explicitly requires that the distribution program reaches farmers in vulnerable and hard-to-access areas. This ensures that the benefits of the intervention are equitably shared, preventing security hotspots from being left behind in the national agricultural recovery effort.

Industry Capacity and Stock Analysis

During the stakeholder meeting, the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) disclosed that available raw materials are currently sufficient to support the production of approximately three million bags of NPK fertilizer. This production capacity is expected to be realized within the next few weeks, aligning perfectly with the timeline required for the dry-season farming activities. The association's assessment provides a tangible basis for the Vice President's directive.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, corroborated these figures by stating that stakeholders had identified approximately 496,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer-related stocks. He described this quantity as a reasonable starting point for implementing the broader program. This substantial reserve of raw materials and blended product forms the foundation for the government's immediate intervention strategy to stabilize the market.

Economic Impact and Rural Livelihoods

Vice President Shettima highlighted the broader economic importance of this presidential intervention, noting that revitalizing the fertilizer industry would strengthen agricultural productivity while creating jobs. He stated that a strong fertilizer value chain supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the country. This economic multiplier effect is crucial for supporting rural livelihoods and stimulating economic activities in agrarian communities.

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The Vice President expressed concern that many of the country's fertilizer blending plants were operating below capacity despite the growing demand for affordable agricultural inputs. He observed that the high cost of fertilizer continues to increase the cost of production for farmers, thereby reducing their profit margins. The government's strategy aims to address these challenges by ensuring that factories produce at full capacity and that workers return to their jobs.

Government Purchase and Future Funding

Under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative, the Federal Government intends to purchase fertilizers produced by Nigerian blending companies and make them available to farmers at affordable prices. This direct purchasing model ensures that the principal beneficiaries, the Nigerian farmers, receive subsidized inputs without the burden of market volatility. Senator Shettima charged every stakeholder to prepare accordingly to ensure the success of this presidential mandate.

Looking beyond the immediate directive, Minister Bagudu assured that the government would work with stakeholders to identify additional funding opportunities through existing programs. These efforts aim to sustain the intervention even beyond the duration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's current directive. Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Kassim, President of FEPSAN, commended President Tinubu for personally intervening to revive the country's fertilizer industry, signaling strong industry support for the government's comprehensive agricultural recovery plan.