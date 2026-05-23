Nigeria Union of Teachers Rejects Federal Government's Policy on Admission into Colleges of Education

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Anambra State chapter, has rejected the Federal Government's policy granting waivers to Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Education. The teachers described the policy as non-proactive and insisted that teaching is a profession with the same status as other professions. They proposed several proactive measures to make admission into Colleges of Education attractive and competitive.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Anambra State chapter, has rejected the Federal Government 's policy granting waivers to Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates seeking admission into Colleges of Education .

The teachers described the policy as non-proactive, insisting that teaching is a profession with the same status as other professions and, therefore, the standard of admission into Colleges of Education should not be cheapened to attract candidates. The Anambra State Chairman of the NUT, Chika Chukwudozie, called on the Federal Government to reconsider the policy and immediately engage relevant stakeholders to formulate impactful education policies.

Chukwudozie pointed out that the policy is not reformatory but rather dangerous and detrimental to the expected high standard in education. According to the teachers, the policy is based on the assumption that the solution to low enrolment in education courses is to remove UTME/JAMB screening requirements for those seeking admission into Colleges of Education.

However, the teachers argued that this approach is not proactive and will lower the standard of admission into Colleges of Education. The teachers proposed several proactive measures to make admission into Colleges of Education attractive and competitive, including improving salaries and remuneration of teachers, keeping the school environment safe and conducive for learning, creating a functional career path and growth opportunities for teachers, and providing adequate infrastructure in schools.

They also emphasized the importance of improving education funding, creating functional and accessible scholarship schemes for students in Colleges of Education, and enhancing the professional dignity of teachers through the provision of basic needs such as housing, means of transportation, and soft loans. The teachers insisted that for Nigeria to climb the developmental ladder, the Federal Government must realise that policymaking requires professional consultations, consideration, and direction.

They called on the Federal Government to reconsider the policy and immediately engage relevant stakeholders to formulate impactful education policies, emphasizing that the future of the country is too important to be sacrificed on the altar of administrative convenience and weak policy





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Union Of Teachers Federal Government Colleges Of Education Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Teacher Welfare Education Welfare Student/Pupil Welfare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prioritise inclusive education, educationist urges FGAn educationist urges the FG to make inclusive education a national priority in Nigeria, ensuring neurodiverse learners receive adequate support in classro

Read more »

Professor Calls for Comprehensive Tax Education to Improve Nigerian Understanding of Taxation's ImportanceProfessor Abdullahi Zubairu, a Professor of Accounting and Taxation at Nasarawa State University, has called for comprehensive tax education to help Nigerians better understand the role and importance of taxation in society. He emphasized that effective taxation requires well-informed citizens who understand how their taxes are used to achieve fiscal sovereignty and long-term resilience.

Read more »

Colleges of Education degree programme’ll reduce varsity admission pressure — NCCEThe NCCE announces a new policy allowing Colleges of Education to award degrees, aiming to expand higher education access and reduce university admission p

Read more »

Colleges Of Education To Award Independent DegreesThe NCCE has announced that qualified Colleges of Education across Nigeria can now award independent bachelor’s degrees without university affiliation, opening up massive new opportunities for admission seekers.

Read more »