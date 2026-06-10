Nigeria-U.S. Security Partnership Crucial in Combating Terrorism, Says Presidential Aide

Nigeria's Presidency underscores the importance of its security partnership with the United States in addressing terrorism, banditry, and other threats, while also warning about the dangers of misinformation.

The Nigeria n Presidency has characterized the security partnership with the United States as a vital move in combating terrorism, banditry, and various security threats nationwide.

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, made these remarks during an X Space discussion. He emphasized that intelligence sharing, security cooperation, and joint counter-terrorism efforts between Nigeria and the U.S. are key to dismantling insurgent groups and criminal networks in the region. The Tinubu administration remains dedicated to restoring peace, protecting lives and property, and safeguarding Nigeria's territorial integrity against both internal and external threats.

Dare highlighted that the expanding collaboration reflects a shared commitment to tackling security challenges through coordinated operations, intelligence-driven strategies, and capacity-building initiatives. He also expressed concern about the proliferation of misinformation and fake news on digital platforms, warning that such content can undermine national security and erode public trust. Unverified information, he noted, could heighten social tensions, incite unrest, and cause unnecessary panic among citizens.

"The deliberate spread of false information can create unnecessary panic, provoke disorder and threaten national cohesion. Nigerians must remain vigilant and avoid becoming tools in the dissemination of content capable of destabilising the country," he stated





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