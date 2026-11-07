Nigeria and Turkiye Sign Media MOUs to Combat Misinformation

Nigeria and Turkiye agreed in Istanbul to deepen cooperation in broadcasting, media training and the fight against misinformation, with Turkiye welcoming agreements with Nigerian public media organisations.

Nigeria and Turkiye have agreed to deepen cooperation in broadcasting, media training and the fight against misinformation, with Turkiye welcoming the signing of agreements with Nigeria's public media organisations.

The understanding followed a bilateral meeting in Istanbul on Saturday between Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Turkiye's Head of the Directorate of Communications, Professor Burhanettin Duran, on the sidelines of the TRT World Forum. Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed this in a statement.

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Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation in Strategic Communication

The two officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in strategic communication, media development, cultural exchange and the fight against misinformation and disinformation. Idris thanked the Turkish Government for inviting Nigeria to the Forum and acknowledged Turkiye's growing influence on the global stage, particularly its expanding engagement with Africa and Nigeria.

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He commended the Turkish Government for hosting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier in the year, describing the visit as an important milestone that has opened new opportunities for broader and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Idris praised the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) for expanding its presence in Africa, particularly through its Hausa-language service, engagement of Nigerian media professionals and provision of training opportunities.

The Minister expressed Nigeria's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Turkiye in combating fake news, misinformation, disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence, which he described as growing threats to public trust, social cohesion and national and international security. He emphasised the need for stronger international partnerships, responsible deployment of emerging technologies and improved media literacy to address the challenges of the rapidly evolving global information environment.

Nigeria Highlights Media Literacy Institute Role

Idris highlighted Nigeria's role as host of the world's first Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute, describing it as an important platform for advancing international collaboration, professional training and resilience against misinformation and disinformation. The Minister also expressed his desire to welcome Professor Duran to Nigeria in the near future to further consolidate the growing bilateral relationship and explore practical areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Professor Duran described Nigeria as a strong regional and international partner whose strategic position, cultural diversity and professional resources make it an important ally in promoting global peace, security and development. He expressed Turkiye's commitment to deepening cultural ties and professional exchanges with Nigeria, particularly through stronger institutional partnerships in the communication and broadcasting sectors.

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Turkiye Welcomes Memoranda Between Media Organisations

Professor Duran welcomed the prospect of signing and activating Memoranda of Understanding between relevant Turkish institutions and Nigeria's public media organisations, including the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Voice of Nigeria (VON). He said such agreements would provide a framework for cooperation in broadcasting, content exchange, professional training and technical development.

The Turkish communications chief also invited Nigeria to participate in the Sixth International Strategic Communication Summit, scheduled for Istanbul in January 2027, which will focus on strengthening international collaboration, enhancing coordination and developing strategic communication responses to emerging global challenges. Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement and stronger institutional collaboration, with a shared determination to build on the momentum of Nigeria-Turkiye relations and harness communication and cultural diplomacy to advance peace, security and mutual development.