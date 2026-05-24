Nigeria to strengthen ties with Benin; reinforce democratic governance in West Africa

Stay connected via Google News. Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed Nigeria 's dedication to bolstering bilateral relations with the Republic of Benin . Speaking on Sunday in Cotonou while representing President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Benin 's President Romuald Wadagni at the Presidential Palace, he noted that the two countries' deep historical, cultural, and economic bonds.

According to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima's senior special assistant on media and communications, he highlighted the countries' shared heritage, noting that their nearly 600-kilometre border spans six Nigerian states and that communities on both sides frequently intermarry.

'We are essentially one people tied to a common destiny,' he said, pointing to shared ethnic groups such as the Yoruba and similar local administrative and cultural structures. Shettima said there is the need for continued collaboration to advance democratic governance, peace, and economic development in the ECOWAS sub-region.

'Because of this, we must show solidarity, empathy, and active support toward strengthening democracy in West Africa,' he added





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Nigeria Benin Bilateral Relations ECOWAS Sub-Region Democratic Governance Peace Economic Development Yoruba Collaboration Solidarity Empathy

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