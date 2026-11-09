NGF, Grand Challenges Nigeria to Showcase Eight Local Health Innovations in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors' Forum and Grand Challenges Nigeria will present eight locally developed maternal, newborn and child health innovations at a November 13 meeting in Abuja. The exchange will examine policy, financing and institutional support needed to scale the projects.

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and Grand Challenges Nigeria (GCNg) will showcase eight locally developed health innovations aimed at addressing critical maternal, newborn and child health challenges across Nigeria.

The showcase will take place at the 2026 Annual Meeting and Innovation Exchange on Friday, November 13, in Abuja. The event will hold at Lake Greenfield Hotel and will bring together state governments, researchers, government institutions, development partners and financing stakeholders. Organisers said the meeting will explore ways of translating Nigerian-led research into practical healthcare solutions.

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Nigeria Health Innovations Showcase Details

The eight innovations address newborn sepsis diagnosis, umbilical cord care, community-supported digital healthcare, emergency maternal referrals, birth-defect identification, perinatal asphyxia research, digital risk support and the prediction of severe pre-eclampsia. Severe pre-eclampsia is a pregnancy complication that can pose serious risks to mothers and babies. The meeting is themed Innovation to Impact: Evidence, Adoption, Uptake and Scale for Better Health in Nigeria.

Organisers said the exchange will combine research findings with practical implementation experiences while identifying additional evidence and institutional support required to advance the innovations. Discussions will focus on policy decisions, institutional capacity and sustainable financing needed to move promising innovations beyond research and pilot programmes into wider use. They will also explore policy frameworks for adoption, replication across states and financing opportunities.

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A statement signed by the organisation's media representative, Godwin A. Bamsa, said the exchange would examine conditions necessary to ensure promising research translates into measurable improvements in healthcare delivery. The involvement of the NGF is expected to bring state-level implementation priorities into the discussions, given the critical role state governments play in delivering healthcare. The exchange will also provide opportunities for peer learning among states on integrating evidence-based innovations into existing healthcare systems and developing sustainable financing arrangements.

Policy Frameworks And Grand Challenges Launch

The African University of Science and Technology will contribute a Policy Lab focusing on the institutional decisions and policy frameworks required to translate research into practical interventions. Grand Challenges Nigeria was launched in November 2024 as a national platform supporting locally led research and innovation in health and food security. It is anchored by the Nutrition Society of Nigeria in partnership with the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The initiative is supported by the Gates Foundation, with technical assistance from the Science for Africa Foundation, and forms part of the wider Grand Challenges family of initiatives. Its launch created a platform to support locally led research and innovation in health and food security. Organisers clarified that participation in the exchange or inclusion in the innovation showcase does not constitute a commitment to fund or adopt any of the featured projects.

Meeting Objectives And Attendance Requirements

They said the November 13 meeting would help identify additional evidence, institutional engagement and financing requirements for promising innovations as they move towards their next stages of development. They also stressed that research findings should be interpreted within their stated limitations as stakeholders assess their suitability for wider implementation. Attendance at the meeting will be by invitation, while media organisations seeking interviews or coverage arrangements have been advised to contact the Grand Challenges Nigeria secretariat ahead of the event.

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The meeting is expected to help determine the next steps for the projects by identifying the evidence, institutional backing and financing required. Organisers said no innovation would automatically receive funding or adoption simply by being featured in the showcase.