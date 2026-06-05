Nigeria to Repatriate Over 1,000 Citizens from South Africa Amid Rising Xenophobia

Nigeria initiates voluntary repatriation for its nationals in South Africa following anti-immigrant tensions, echoing similar actions by Ghana and highlighting ongoing continental challenges.

Nigeria is planning to repatriate over 1,000 of its citizens from South Africa amid rising anti-immigrant tensions. The repatriation scheme, which began screening on Thursday, follows a similar move by Ghana after recent protests and violence targeting foreigners.

According to foreign ministry spokesman Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria's High Commission in Pretoria has negotiated waivers with South African authorities to allow those with immigration-related offenses to leave without detention. South Africa, despite being the continent's most industrialized economy, has struggled with high unemployment exceeding 30 percent, leading to repeated xenophobic incidents. An ultimatum by a citizen group demanding the expulsion of illegal migrants by June 30 has heightened fears of further violence.

The South African government has emphasized enforcement against undocumented immigrants while urging citizens to avoid vigilante actions. The country hosts over three million foreigners, about 5.1 percent of its population, according to official statistics. These developments have sparked broader debates across Africa regarding xenophobia, migration, and the disparity between pan-African ideals and practical migration policies





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