Nigeria to Meet South Africa Over Attacks on Citizens

Nigeria is set to hold talks with South Africa on May 4th to express serious concerns about the mistreatment and attacks on Nigerian citizens and businesses amid rising xenophobia. Several other African nations have also summoned South African envoys.

Nigeria is set to engage with South Africa n authorities in a crucial meeting scheduled for May 4th, addressing escalating concerns over the mistreatment of Nigeria n citizens and their businesses amidst recent xenophobic protests and attacks in South Africa .

This diplomatic move comes in response to a surge in hostility directed towards African migrants, vividly documented and circulated on social media platforms. Disturbing videos have emerged depicting South Africans wielding sticks, aggressively pursuing and physically assaulting Black foreigners, demanding their departure from the country.

The situation has been tragically marked by loss of life, with two Nigerian citizens, Ekpenyong Andrew and Amaramiro Emmanuel, losing their lives in April at the hands of personnel from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth. Andrew was initially arrested and subsequently found deceased in the Booysens area of Pretoria, while Emmanuel succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack by security personnel.

These deaths occurred against a backdrop of already heightened xenophobic tensions, further exacerbating the anxieties of the Nigerian community in South Africa. The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, has acknowledged the growing discontent among Nigerians regarding these attacks. The upcoming meeting aims to formally communicate the Nigerian government’s deep concern about these events and their potential to negatively impact the historically cordial relationship between the two nations.

Ebienfa’s statement emphasizes the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and seeking accountability for the injustices they have faced. The ministry is actively monitoring the situation and gathering information on specific instances of mistreatment and attacks on Nigerian-owned businesses. This proactive approach underscores Nigeria’s determination to address the issue head-on and prevent further escalation of violence. The government is also seeking assurances from South African authorities regarding the safety and security of Nigerian citizens residing in the country.

The meeting will serve as a platform to discuss concrete measures to safeguard the rights and well-being of Nigerians and to foster a more tolerant and inclusive environment for all African migrants in South Africa. This diplomatic initiative is not isolated. Several other African governments have also taken similar steps, summoning South African ambassadors to express their outrage and concern over the anti-African immigrant protests and attacks.

Ghana, for instance, recently summoned South Africa’s top envoy to protest reported acts of intimidation and harassment against its citizens. The Ghanaian government formally protested the recent xenophobic incidents targeting foreigners, including its own nationals. These collective actions demonstrate a unified African response to the escalating crisis and a shared commitment to protecting the rights of African citizens across the continent.

The situation highlights the urgent need for South African authorities to address the root causes of xenophobia and to implement effective measures to combat hate speech and discrimination. It also underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges of migration and promoting peaceful coexistence.

The outcome of the May 4th meeting will be closely watched by both the Nigerian community in South Africa and the broader African diaspora, as it could significantly shape the future of relations between Nigeria and South Africa and set a precedent for addressing similar issues in other parts of the continent. The Nigerian government is expected to push for a comprehensive plan to address the immediate security concerns, provide redress for victims of violence, and prevent future occurrences of xenophobic attacks





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