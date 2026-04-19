Nigeria to Deploy 200 Special Forces to Türkiye for Training Under New Defense Pact

Nigeria and Türkiye have agreed to an immediate deployment of 200 Nigerian Special Forces for advanced training in Türkiye as part of a broader defense cooperation pact. The deal, announced by Nigeria's Defence Minister Christopher Musa at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, also includes joint defense equipment production and military technology transfer, leveraging Türkiye's extensive experience in counter-terrorism.

Nigeria and Türkiye have solidified a significant defense cooperation agreement, paving the way for an immediate deployment of 200 Nigeria n Special Forces personnel to Türkiye for advanced training. This crucial development was announced by Nigeria 's Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, during an interview on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) held in Antalya, Türkiye .

The forum, which commenced on Friday and spanned three days under the theme Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties, brought together a distinguished assembly of global leaders, ministers, and diplomats. Minister Musa's discussions with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, culminated in the agreement, which earmarks a specific quota for Nigerian Special Forces. These elite troops are slated for immediate deployment to Türkiye for training as soon as the Minister returns to Nigeria. This initiative underscores a broader commitment to enhancing Nigeria's defense capabilities through international collaboration and the acquisition of specialized expertise. The Minister further elaborated on the scope of this enhanced partnership, stating that it extends beyond individual training programs to encompass joint defense equipment production and the vital transfer of military technology. He highlighted the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Türkiye, dating back to 1960, characterizing Türkiye as a familial partner that possesses extensive defense experience from which Nigeria can draw invaluable lessons. The agreement signifies a strategic move towards mutual development in the defense sector. Minister Musa emphasized that Nigeria, a nation currently engaged in a protracted struggle against insurgency for approximately 17 years, can greatly benefit from Türkiye's 40 years of experience in combating terrorism. This shared understanding of asymmetric warfare forms a robust foundation for collaboration. The partnership will focus on multiple fronts, including specialized training, defense equipment co-production, and the exchange of military personnel at both officer and soldier levels. This holistic approach aims to bolster Nigeria's defense industrial production and overall operational readiness. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum itself served as a significant platform for these discussions, bringing together approximately 5,000 decision-makers from around 150 countries, including 20 heads of state and government and 40 foreign ministers, to deliberate on critical global defense, security, political, economic, environmental, and technological dynamics





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