Nigeria shifts economic strategy toward shared prosperity to reach a $1 trillion GDP by 2030, leveraging IFC support to address SME financing gaps and regulatory bottlenecks.

Nigeria has officially pivoted its national economic strategy from stabilization measures initiated over three years ago toward a new framework focused on shared prosperity. This strategic realignment is designed to accelerate growth and achieve the ambitious target of expanding the national Gross Domestic Product to $1 trillion by 2030.

Officials emphasize that realizing this massive economic expansion requires unprecedented collaboration between the public sector and private financiers. The International Finance Corporation, or IFC, identified as the largest global development institution dedicated to the private sector in emerging markets, plays a central role in this ecosystem.

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Stakeholders assert that organized private sector entities in Nigeria cannot meet these growth expectations without substantial backing from international financial partners like the IFC. The institution is positioned to help bridge the capital gaps necessary for sustained industrial and commercial expansion across the nation.

IFC Confidence in Nigerian Business Resilience

Olivier Buyoya serves as the division director for Nigeria and Central Africa at the International Finance Corporation. He highlights that his confidence in the Nigerian private sector stems from the demonstrated resilience and ambition of local enterprises operating within a challenging environment.

Buyoya notes that despite difficult operating conditions, Nigerian firms continue to invest capital, build complex supply chains, and respond effectively to a large and sophisticated consumer market. This momentum is evident across agribusiness, digital infrastructure, financial services, and manufacturing sectors.

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The division director explains that this strong local capability and willingness to innovate have been cultivated by Nigerian entrepreneurs, institutions, and policymakers over many years. This foundation provides partners like the IFC with a credible base from which to contribute effectively to long-term economic development.

SME Financing Gaps and Regulatory Hurdles

Investors currently face persistent obstacles including high financing and energy costs, policy uncertainty, and significant infrastructure deficits. These factors, combined with pressures on household purchasing power, create hesitation among those considering long-term commitments to the Nigerian market.

Research conducted by the IFC estimates the unmet credit demand for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria at approximately N13 trillion. Closing this substantial gap requires the financial system to align lending products with the actual earning, investment, and growth cycles of businesses.

Current funding mechanisms are often short-term, costly, or reliant on fixed collateral, which excludes viable SMEs with seasonal revenues or limited formal records. Addressing this requires progress on credit information, movable collateral, and digital transaction data alongside the expansion of cash-flow-based lending.

World Bank Group Strategic Alignment

The World Bank Group is aligning its financial instruments with Nigeria's priority goals through its FY26-32 Country Partnership Framework. This structured approach ensures that public and private resources are directed toward the most critical areas of national development.

Under this framework, the World Bank will focus on supporting structural reforms, institutional capacity building, and public investment initiatives. Simultaneously, the IFC will finance individual firms and mobilize private capital to drive commercial growth and job creation.

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The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, or MIGA, will assist in mitigating investment risks for foreign and domestic partners. Buyoya describes the group as a patient partner that listens and works alongside the government to ensure investments translate into reliable services, stronger incomes, and sustainable jobs.

Necessary Regulatory and Economic Reforms

Since 2032, Nigeria has implemented a series of challenging but necessary economic reforms to restore macroeconomic stability. These measures include the liberalization of the foreign exchange market, improved monetary policy transmission, and enhanced tax administration procedures.

While these reforms have yielded positive results and boosted investor confidence, the private sector continues to navigate fragmented trade rules and licensing requirements. Weak standards, land and titling constraints, and issues regarding rights of way remain significant barriers to entry.

Contract enforcement issues also pose a major hurdle for business operations and foreign investment. Buyoya argues that addressing these regulatory bottlenecks will require sustained collaboration rather than isolated interventions, involving banks, fintech firms, regulators, and development institutions.

Pathway to Long-Term Affordable Finance

Developing a system that provides long-term, affordable finance requires deeper pension, insurance, bond, and private-credit markets. These markets must be capable of providing long-tenor naira funding to support industrial growth and infrastructure projects.

Risk-sharing instruments are essential to help financial institutions serve new segments responsibly without exposing themselves to undue risk. Advisory support programs can further assist entrepreneurs in strengthening their accounts, meeting regulatory standards, and accessing broader markets.

The ultimate goal for all stakeholders is practical: ensuring a sound business can buy equipment, retain workers, manage difficult seasonal fluctuations, and achieve sustainable growth. This approach ensures that economic reforms directly benefit the households and workers driving the Nigerian economy.