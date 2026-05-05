Nigeria Targets $1 Trillion Economy by 2030 as Tinubu Assures Investors of Policy Stability

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outlined Nigeria’s economic agenda, targeting a $1 trillion economy by 2030. During a meeting with global investors in Paris, Tinubu emphasized fiscal discipline, transparency, and policy consistency. The administration’s reforms aim to stabilize macroeconomic indicators and foster inclusive growth, with the Minister of Finance highlighting an 11.2 percent GDP growth in 2025. Investors expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory, praising the government’s reform efforts.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has outlined the next phase of his administration’s economic agenda, emphasizing fiscal discipline, transparency, and policy consistency during a high-level meeting with global investors in Paris, France.

The President assured investors that his post-2027 economic strategy would focus on consolidating ongoing reforms while maintaining stability in policy execution. Addressing concerns about the administration’s long-term direction, Tinubu reiterated his commitment to ensuring that strategic economic shifts translate into tangible benefits for all Nigerians. The President, who is on a three-nation diplomatic tour, highlighted his government’s sweeping economic reform program, which aims to eliminate distortions, stabilize macroeconomic indicators, and foster sustained and inclusive growth.

He underscored the administration’s dedication to deepening reforms across critical sectors, including enhancing transparency in the oil value chain and implementing a comprehensive security strategy that includes police decentralization and measures to disrupt terrorist financing. During the meeting, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, presented positive macroeconomic data, revealing an 11.2 percent GDP growth in dollar terms for 2025.

Oyedele noted that this performance reinforces Nigeria’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030, with the immediate priority being the translation of ongoing reforms into tangible benefits for citizens. He also assured investors of increased transparency, announcing plans to publish quarterly financial data to build confidence and accountability. The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to responsible borrowing and sustainable debt management practices.

The investor group at the meeting included representatives from Citibank, Amundi, BlueCrest, Ninety One, Kirkoswald Capital, Principal Finisterre, Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM), and Mesarete Capital. Several investors praised the administration’s reform drive, describing it as transformative and expressing optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory. The meeting underscored the growing confidence among international investors in Nigeria’s economic future under Tinubu’s leadership





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