Nigeria Takes Steps to Stabilize Aviation Fuel Prices Amid Airline Concerns

The Nigerian government and regulatory authorities are implementing measures to address the soaring cost of aviation fuel, including indicative pricing, debt resolution, and increased domestic refining, following threats of flight suspensions by domestic airlines.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA ) has taken significant steps to address the escalating crisis in the aviation fuel supply chain, following a threat of operational suspension by domestic airline operators.

The airlines had initially announced plans to halt flights beginning April 20th, citing a dramatic surge in Jet A1 fuel prices – a rise exceeding 300 percent, from N900 per litre in late February to N3,300 per litre. This substantial increase posed an existential threat to the financial viability of many domestic carriers, prompting urgent intervention from regulatory bodies and government officials.

The NMDPRA responded swiftly, convening a meeting of its technical committee on April 24th to thoroughly analyze the situation, identify contributing factors, and formulate actionable recommendations to stabilize the market and prevent widespread disruption to air travel. The committee’s deliberations focused on establishing a reasonable and sustainable pricing structure for aviation fuel, while also addressing the underlying issues of debt accumulation and operational inefficiencies within the supply chain.

The core of the committee’s recommendations centers around establishing indicative end-user prices for aviation fuel, differentiated by location. For Lagos, the suggested range is between N1,760 and N1,988 per litre, while for Abuja, the range is set at N1,809 to N2,037 per litre. These prices are benchmarked against the average Platts prices recorded between April 17th and 23rd, 2026, acknowledging the inherent volatility of the global oil market, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions such as the U.S.-Iran situation.

The committee explicitly noted that fuel purchased outside of this established window may be subject to higher prices due to these fluctuating market conditions and varying operational costs incurred by different suppliers. Beyond price setting, the NMDPRA committee proposed a multi-faceted approach to ensure long-term stability and efficiency.

A key recommendation involves the NMDPRA collaborating with the Department of Petroleum Resources Planning (DPRP) to recalibrate the premium applied to Platts pricing and the cost variation element, which had recently been increased by refineries. This adjustment aims to mitigate the impact of external factors on the final fuel price and provide a more predictable cost structure for airlines.

Furthermore, the committee stressed the importance of streamlining the fuel distribution network. It proposed that the NMDPRA work in conjunction with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to rigorously validate airside fuel distributors, reducing the number of operators based on pre-defined and agreed-upon criteria. This consolidation is intended to enhance oversight, improve quality control, and potentially reduce logistical costs.

Addressing the issue of outstanding debts, the committee recommended that the Ministry of Aviation facilitate constructive dialogue between oil marketers and airline operators to resolve existing financial obligations. A specific proposal was made for marketers to extend a 30-day credit window to airlines, allowing them a reasonable timeframe to settle payments for fuel supplies. This measure is designed to alleviate immediate financial pressure on airlines and foster a more collaborative relationship between suppliers and carriers.

The committee’s report underscores the need for a holistic and coordinated response to the aviation fuel crisis, encompassing price regulation, supply chain optimization, and financial reconciliation. The government’s commitment to resolving the aviation fuel crisis is further demonstrated by a recent directive from President Bola Tinubu, issued through the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on July 29th.

This directive mandates the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to prioritize the sale of crude oil to domestic refineries, including Dangote Petroleum Refinery, utilizing the local currency, Naira. This strategic move is intended to bolster domestic refining capacity, reduce reliance on imported aviation fuel, and ultimately stabilize prices within the Nigerian market.

By encouraging local refining, the government aims to insulate the aviation industry from the volatility of international oil markets and ensure a more secure and affordable fuel supply. The decision to sell crude in Naira also supports the broader economic objectives of strengthening the local currency and promoting domestic economic activity.

The combined efforts of the NMDPRA, the Ministry of Aviation, the NNPC Limited, and the FEC signal a comprehensive and determined approach to tackling the challenges facing the Nigerian aviation sector. The successful implementation of these recommendations and directives will be crucial in ensuring the continued operation of domestic airlines, maintaining affordable air travel for citizens, and fostering the growth of the Nigerian economy.

The ongoing monitoring of Platts prices and geopolitical factors will remain essential to adapt to changing market dynamics and prevent future disruptions





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