Nigeria Taekwondo Team Ready for African Championships with Largest Contingent Ever, Including Para Athletes

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has expressed confidence in its team's readiness for the 2026 African Taekwondo Championships in Bamako, Mali. The team, which includes para athletes for the first time, was selected following successful trials held in Abeokuta. The NTF aims to build a national team capable of competing for medals at major international events, with the recent completion of a Kukkiwon Dan certification exercise being a significant step towards this goal.

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) is gearing up for the 2026 African Taekwondo Championships in Bamako, Mali, with confidence and a larger contingent than ever before.

This includes, for the first time, a team of para athletes alongside competitors in both Poomsae and Kyorugi categories. The team's preparation culminated in a successful National Taekwondo Federation Open Trials held at the Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja, Abeokuta, where over 300 athletes competed across three days.

The trials concluded with impressive performances, marking a significant step in the federation's ambition to build a national team capable of competing for medals at the African Games and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The NTF president, Tayo Popoola, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for providing necessary support for the Mali trip. She also highlighted the recent completion of a Kukkiwon Dan certification exercise, a prerequisite for Nigerian athletes to compete internationally.

The trials were attended by notable figures including the National Sports Commission Director-General, World Taekwondo Federation representative, and Ogun State Taekwondo Association chairman. They commended Nigeria's progress and potential in the sport





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Taekwondo Nigeria African Taekwondo Championships Para Athletes National Taekwondo Federation Kukkiwon Dan Certification

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