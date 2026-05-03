Nigeria Summons South Africa's Envoy Over Renewed Xenophobic Attacks on Foreigners

Nigeria has summoned South Africa's acting high commissioner in Abuja to address attacks on Nigerian citizens and businesses, amid a surge in xenophobic violence in South Africa. The move follows a similar action by Ghana and highlights growing diplomatic tensions over the safety of African migrants in the continent's most industrialized economy.

Nigeria 's government has summoned South Africa 's top diplomat in Abuja over attacks on foreigners in the country, the foreign ministry said Saturday. This diplomatic move comes amid a resurgence of xenophobic violence in South Africa , which has long been a destination for both legal and undocumented African workers.

The continent's most industrialized economy, South Africa is grappling with an unemployment rate exceeding 30 percent, a factor that has repeatedly fueled anti-migrant protests and xenophobic incidents in recent years. The latest wave of violence has prompted Nigeria to demand an explanation and assurances for the safety of its citizens.

South Africa's acting high commissioner in Abuja is scheduled to meet with Nigerian officials on Monday to discuss documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses, according to foreign ministry spokesman Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa. The summons follows a similar action by Ghana's foreign ministry, which called in South Africa's acting high commissioner in Accra last week over several xenophobic incidents against Ghanaians.

Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa detailed an incident in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province where a Ghanaian legal resident was confronted and instructed to leave South Africa and fix his country. The Ghanaian statement also warned of escalating tensions, with foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, being advised to remain indoors for their safety.

These diplomatic tensions highlight a recurring problem in South Africa, where more than three million foreigners reside, accounting for 5.1 percent of the population according to the statistics agency. Over 63 percent of these foreigners come from the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc, which includes both Nigeria and Ghana as non-SADC members. The situation has drawn widespread condemnation from African nations and human rights organizations, who accuse South African authorities of failing to adequately protect foreign nationals.

The violence often targets small business owners and street vendors, many of whom are Nigerian or Ghanaian, leading to looting, property destruction, and physical assaults. Victims have reported feeling abandoned by local law enforcement, with some claiming that police sometimes side with attackers. The Nigerian diaspora commission, known as NiDCOM, has issued a statement declaring that the situation is deteriorating and demanding immediate protection for Nigerians in South Africa.

The commission urged the South African government to uphold its constitutional values of dignity and equality for all residents, regardless of nationality. In response to the growing international backlash, South Africa's acting police minister Firoz Cachalia condemned anti-immigrant violence last week, stating that attacks on foreign nationals are unlawful and violate the country's constitutional values. In a formal statement, Cachalia emphasized that acts of xenophobia, violence, looting, or intimidation will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that police have been instructed to act decisively and without hesitation in addressing these incidents, promising swift legal action against perpetrators. However, critics argue that such statements have been made before without significant change on the ground. Previous waves of xenophobic violence in 2008, 2015, and 2019 resulted in dozens of deaths and thousands being displaced, yet the underlying issues of unemployment, inequality, and poor policing remain unaddressed.

Economic analysts point out that South Africa's high unemployment rate, particularly among youth, creates a fertile ground for scapegoating foreigners. Politicians and community leaders sometimes fuel these tensions by blaming immigrants for job shortages, crime, and housing crises. In reality, studies show that foreign nationals often contribute positively to the economy, creating jobs and paying taxes, but such facts are frequently overshadowed by populist rhetoric.

The diplomatic fallout from these attacks is significant, as Nigeria and Ghana are two of Africa's largest economies and key partners for South Africa within the African Union and other regional bodies. The summoning of diplomats is a serious step that could strain bilateral relations if not resolved amicably.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has faced domestic pressure to take a stronger stance, with opposition lawmakers and civil society groups calling for economic sanctions or a recall of Nigeria's ambassador from Pretoria. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged the problem but struggled to implement lasting solutions, partly due to the political sensitivity of immigration reform. The African Union has also weighed in, urging South Africa to protect all migrants and uphold the principles of pan-Africanism and solidarity.

As the Monday meeting approaches, all eyes are on how both nations will navigate this delicate issue, with hopes that dialogue will lead to concrete measures to prevent further violence. The international community is watching closely, as the outcome could set a precedent for how African nations handle cross-border disputes related to xenophobia. For now, Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals in South Africa remain cautious, with many choosing to stay indoors or relocate to safer areas.

Community leaders are organizing support networks and legal aid for victims, while also lobbying their home governments for more robust consular assistance. The recurring nature of these attacks underscores the need for a comprehensive regional approach to migration and economic integration, one that addresses both the fears of host communities and the rights of migrants. Until such solutions are found, the cycle of violence and diplomatic tension is likely to continue, threatening the vision of a united and prosperous Africa





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