Nigeria Strengthens Surveillance after Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Uganda

The NCDC is actively strengthening surveillance following the outbreak in Congo and Uganda, working closely with relevant stakeholders and ports of entry. They also mention a pandemic alert in the absence of established criteria and advise against border closures or trade restrictions.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention ( NCDC ) issued a statement regarding Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) after the death of 88 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as a reported imported case in Uganda.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency of international concern. The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, has been confirmed in Uganda and reached Congo's capital, Kinshasa. Health authorities emphasize the high regional risk and urged countries to maintain health vigilance and preparedness. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding, and rash.

The WHO has confirmed eight laboratory-confirmed cases and deaths across three health zones. Nigeria has prepared for potential cases, working closely with relevant stakeholders. Strict adherence to prevention and control measures is advised. The NCDC reminds Nigerians to maintain calm, avoid misinformation, and report unusual illnesses promptly





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola NCDC Bundibugyo Strain World Health Organization Increased Regional Movement Stratification Infection Prevention Public Awareness Cumulative Cases International Concern

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WHO declares global health emergency over Ebola outbreak in Congo, UgandaThe World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Read more »

Nigeria Steps Up Surveillance and Response to Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Importation Case in UgandaThe Federal Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) have intensified their efforts to monitor and respond to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the confirmed imported case in Uganda. NCDC Director-General Dr. Jide Idris announces preparedness measures, including strengthening surveillance systems, laboratory and diagnostic readiness, and community engagement.

Read more »

Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and NigeriaAn outbreak of the ebola virus has been blamed for dozens of deaths in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has cleared the country of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Read more »

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak in Congo and Uganda a Global Health EmergencyThe World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern for the Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, citing concerns about the rise in suspected cases and deaths, as well as cross-border transmission.

Read more »