Nigeria Stock Market Faces Liquidity Constraints Despite N160 Trillion Valuation

Bismarck Rewane warns that Nigeria's N160 trillion stock market lacks liquidity and diversification, with top firms holding 72% of value, despite significant growth in market capitalization.

Bismarck Rewane, the chief executive officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, has issued a critical assessment of the Nigerian capital market, highlighting that rapid growth in market capitalization has not been matched by proportional improvements in liquidity or diversification. Speaking at the 15th Annual Conference of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars in Lagos, Rewane emphasized that a larger market is not automatically a deeper market, pointing to significant structural imbalances that threaten sustainable growth.

Market Valuation Surges While Liquidity Stagnates

The Nigerian Exchange Group market capitalization reached N163 trillion by September 2026, representing a substantial increase from N99.4 trillion at the start of the year. This growth was accompanied by an All-Share Index rise of approximately 64 per cent year-to-date, yet Rewane noted that equity market capitalization remains roughly 33-37 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, falling below the 60 per cent target set in Nigeria's capital market master plan. Daily turnover figures of N70 billion to N80 billion remain limited when compared to the total market capitalization, and the turnover ratio lags behind peers such as South Africa and Egypt, with low liquidity identified as a major constraint.

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Market Concentration Hinders Sustainable Development

A primary concern raised by Rewane is the extreme concentration of market value among a small number of entities, where the top-10 companies account for about 72 per cent of total market value. This heavy reliance on a few large firms means that the broader market lacks the necessary breadth to support robust economic activity, requiring urgent diversification efforts. The scarcity of new entrants exacerbates this issue, with fewer than five new listings recorded in both 2025 and 2026, and capital raised amounting to N6.49 trillion concentrated in only a few large issuances.

Strong Demand Signals Potential for Long-Term Capital

Despite these structural challenges, Rewane pointed to strong demand for Sukuk and green bonds as proof that Nigeria can successfully mobilize long-term capital for productive capacity. The Federal Government of Nigeria Series VII Sukuk, which targeted N300 billion, attracted subscriptions totaling N2.205 trillion, demonstrating massive investor appetite. Similarly, the 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria green bond, with a target of N50 billion, drew N91.42 billion in subscriptions, indicating that broad participation and linking societal values to the market can drive significant financial mobilization.

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Recapitalisation Must Build Resilient Institutions

Also speaking at the conference, Mrs. Catherine Nwosu, president of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars, asserted that recapitalisation is merely the beginning, and the market's future resilience depends on how institutions utilize this capital. Nwosu highlighted that registrars serve as custodians of shareholder registers, a role that becomes increasingly critical as the investor base expands from 2.5 million to eight million participants. She stressed that accurate records, timely dividend payments, and protected rights are essential to maintaining trust among this growing population.

Digital Transformation Is Essential for Market Integrity

Nwosu emphasized that market resilience starts with data integrity, transparency, and technology, warning that the market cannot be built on manual processes, delayed reconciliations, or unclaimed dividends. She called for the adoption of digital transformation initiatives, including electronic dividends, electronic mandates, seamless onboarding, and real-time verification to ensure operational efficiency. Trust, she argued, is earned when investors in locations such as Kano, Onitsha, or Ibadan, as well as those in the diaspora, know their shares are safe and their voices count at Annual General Meetings.

Call for Broader Market Participation and Oversight

Rewane concluded by urging the Nigerian capital market to evolve from a system driven mainly by share-price gains into a genuine engine for capital formation. He stated that measuring development by size alone is insufficient, and the market must strengthen liquidity, broaden listings, and diversify to support broader economic goals. He also highlighted the need for increased participation and vigilant oversight to keep an eye on untoward activity, ensuring that the market serves the long-term interests of all stakeholders and contributes meaningfully to the nation's economic stability.