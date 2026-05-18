Nigeria Stock Market Extends Record-Breaking Rally Amid Robust Industrial Sector Performance

The Nigerian equities market continues its unprecedented upward trend, hitting 60.9% year-to-date returns as analysts highlight top-performing stocks with strong fundamentals, including Coronation Insurance and Africa Prudential.

Nigeria's stock market has maintained its bullish momentum, with the benchmark index rising by 2.3% last week. This surge has pushed the year-to-date return to an impressive 60.9%, driven primarily by strong performance in the industrial goods sector.

Financial analysts at Meristem Securities anticipate that investor strategies will remain focused on upcoming first-quarter 2026 earnings reports, with dividend prospects playing a crucial role in shaping portfolio decisions across key market segments. As the week unfolds, market participants will closely monitor the Central Bank of Nigeria's monetary policy committee meeting, which is expected to have significant implications for equities positioning in the near term.

PREMIUM TIMES has conducted a comprehensive analysis of stocks with solid financial fundamentals to assist investors in navigating the market. This rigorous evaluation aims to reduce the risks associated with random equity selection, providing a strategic roadmap for potential investment opportunities. It's important to note that while these picks are based on thorough market research, they should not be considered definitive buy, sell, or hold recommendations.

Investors are strongly advised to consult with their financial advisors before making any investment decisions. Coronation Insurance has been highlighted for its robust financial health, with a net profit ratio of 9.2% and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1x, although its relative strength index sits at 39.5. Africa Prudential stands out with an exceptional net profit ratio of 45.2% and a PE ratio of 21.6x, complemented by an RSI of 41.

The energy sector is represented in this selection by a company boasting a remarkable net profit ratio of 57.5% and a PE ratio of 20.4x, with an RSI of 72. Nascon rounds out this group of high-performing stocks with a net profit ratio of 22% and a PE ratio of 17.9x, along with a particularly strong RSI of 75.3, indicating robust market momentum





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Nigeria Stocks Benchmark Index Industrial Goods Sector Financial Fundamentals Monetary Policy

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